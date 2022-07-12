Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Earns 6 Emmy Nominations

Tom Hiddleston's Loki Gets Emmy Noms

Nominations for the 2022 Emmys were just announced, and Tom Hiddleston's Marvel Studios Disney+ series Loki received six different nominations. Joining that series among the other norms were series' such as Moon Knight, The Book of Boba Fett, and Stranger Things. The list of those aforementioned categories can be found below:

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) The Gilded Age - Never The New Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator The Great - Wedding Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator Loki - Glorious Purpose Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest - How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator Stranger Things - Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator



Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) Euphoria - The Theater And Its Double Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography Loki - Lamentis Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography Ozark - A Hard Way To Go ​​​​​​​Eric Koretz, Director of Photography Squid Game - Stick To The Team ​​​​​​​Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty - Pieces Of A Man ​​​​​​​Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography



Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes ​​​​​​​The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 1: Strange In A Strange Land ​​​​​​​Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer Loki - Glorious Purpose ​​​​​​​Christine Wada, Costume Designer Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer Moon Knight - Gods and Monsters ​​​​​​​Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer Star Trek: Picard - Penance ​​​​​​​Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer What We Do In The Shadows - The Wellness Center ​​​​​​​Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer The Witcher - Family Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer



Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) ​​​​​​​The Flight Attendant - The Reykjavik Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year ​​​​​​​Blake Neely, Composer Loki - Glorious Purpose ​​​​​​​Natalie Holt, Composer Only Murders In The Building - The Boy From 6B ​​​​​​​Siddhartha Khosla, Composer Schmigadoon! - Schmigadoon! ​​​​​​​Christopher Willis, Composer Severance - The We We Are ​​​​​​​Theodore Shapiro, Composer Succession - Chiantishire ​​​​​​​Nicholas Britell, Composer



Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music ​​​​​​​Loki ​​​​​​​Natalie Holt, Composer ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Only Murders In The Building ​​​​​​​Siddhartha Khosla, Composer Severance ​​​​​​​Theodore Shapiro, Composer Squid Game ​​​​​​​Jung Jae-il, Composer The White Lotus ​​​​​​​Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer



Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) ​​​​​​​Better Call Saul - Carrot And Stick The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Strange Loki - Journey Into Mystery Star Trek: Picard - Penance Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Memento Mori Stranger Things - Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab



