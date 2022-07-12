Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Earns 6 Emmy Nominations

Tom Hiddleston's Loki Gets Emmy Noms
Nominations for the 2022 Emmys were just announced, and Tom Hiddleston's Marvel Studios Disney+ series Loki received six different nominations. Joining that series among the other norms were series' such as Moon Knight, The Book of Boba Fett, and Stranger Things. The list of those aforementioned categories can be found below:
- Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
- The Gilded Age - Never The New
- Bob Shaw, Production Designer
- Larry Brown, Art Director
- Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator
- The Great - Wedding
- Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer
- Emma Painter, Art Director
- Monica Alberte, Set Decorator
- Loki - Glorious Purpose
- Kasra Farahani, Production Designer
- Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director
- Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest - How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?
- Bill Groom, Production Designer
- Neil Prince, Art Director
- Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
- Stranger Things - Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab
- Chris Trujillo, Production Designer
- Sean Brennan, Art Director
- Jess Royal, Set Decorator
- The Gilded Age - Never The New
- Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
- Euphoria - The Theater And Its Double
- Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography
- Loki - Lamentis
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?
- M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
- Ozark - A Hard Way To Go
- Eric Koretz, Director of Photography
- Squid Game - Stick To The Team
- Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty - Pieces Of A Man
- Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography
- Euphoria - The Theater And Its Double
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 1: Strange In A Strange Land
- Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
- Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
- Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer
- Loki - Glorious Purpose
- Christine Wada, Costume Designer
- Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor
- Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer
- Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer
- Moon Knight - Gods and Monsters
- Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer
- Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor
- Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer
- Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer
- Star Trek: Picard - Penance
- Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer
- Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor
- Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer
- What We Do In The Shadows - The Wellness Center
- Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer
- Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor
- Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
- The Witcher - Family
- Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer
- Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer
- The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 1: Strange In A Strange Land
- Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- The Flight Attendant - The Reykjavik Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year
- Blake Neely, Composer
- Loki - Glorious Purpose
- Natalie Holt, Composer
- Only Murders In The Building - The Boy From 6B
- Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
- Schmigadoon! - Schmigadoon!
- Christopher Willis, Composer
- Severance - The We We Are
- Theodore Shapiro, Composer
- Succession - Chiantishire
- Nicholas Britell, Composer
- The Flight Attendant - The Reykjavik Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Loki
- Natalie Holt, Composer
- Only Murders In The Building
- Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
- Severance
- Theodore Shapiro, Composer
- Squid Game
- Jung Jae-il, Composer
- The White Lotus
- Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
- Loki
- Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Better Call Saul - Carrot And Stick
- The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Strange
- Loki - Journey Into Mystery
- Star Trek: Picard - Penance
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Memento Mori
- Stranger Things - Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab
Developing...