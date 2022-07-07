Ant-Man 3 Gets Exciting News From Test Screening

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang has had quite the journey in the MCU thus far. The hero fought against the Sokovia Accords, got trapped in the Quantum Realm, and helped devise the plan to save. half the universe's population. And there can't be Ant-Man without Hope Van Dyne as the Wasp. She's battled alongside Scott on many adventures, and the pair will team up at least once more in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

This third Ant-Man movie will also see the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors. In the Loki series, Majors portrayed a Variant of the character in He Who Remains, but in Quantumania, he'll take on the evil Kang the Conqueror, who is most often depicted in the comics as an Avengers-level threat.

Otherwise, little is known regarding the plot of Ant-Man 3 and there haven't been any substantial leaks for the film. There have, however, been story details that have surfaced in small dribs and drabs.

Positive Reactions to Quantumania Test Screening

According to scooper KC Walsh, Marvel Studios recently held a test screening for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Among other things, Walsh's tweets hyped up the sequel ahead of its 2023 release, saying the movie "sounds fun as hell."

Walsh also responded to a fan asking about Corey Stoll's return, who is rumored to be playing the villain MODOK. On Stoll, Walsh claimed that the actor apparently "steals the show" in the upcoming film.

Additionally, the tweets report that Kathryn Newton's "Cassie Lang [begins] her hero journey." Fans will recall that young Cassie, Scott's daughter, was all set to put on a shrinking suit and fight crime with her dad. Having not been a victim of the Blip, Cassie is now exactly the right age to take on a superhero identity.

Walsh also tweeted "Kang vs Krylar," revealing that Johnathan Majors' Kang will do battle with Krylar, an obscure Marvel character rumored to be played by comedic legend Bill Murray:

Ant-Man 3 Sounds Like Good Fun

Quantumania seems like it's set to pack a lot of action and story into its runtime. The title itself seems to say that the mysterious Quantum Realm will play a significant part in the film's plot. It makes sense, considering all the setup given to the Quantum Realm in both previous Ant-Man movies as well as Avengers: Endgame.

The question is though: Is this the final Ant-Man movie? Given the love from fans for Paul Rudd's take on the character, it's possible that the shrinking superhero could return for a fourth installment, in the vein of Thor. Then again Rudd is 53 and even though he clearly loves the role, it seems possible that the actor could hang up his Pym Particle-powered suit after this third solo film outing.

Notable though is the addition of Bill Murray to the cast list. Murray is notoriously choosey about which roles he takes on, so he must have liked director Peyton Reed's pitch.

And then there's Cory Stoll who is supposed to be playing MODOK. Devotees will recall that Stol also played Darren Cross, the villain of the first Ant-Man. Cross was seemingly killed in the film's final battle but perhaps he survived and was twisted by the Quantum Realm into the fearsome MODOK?

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will land in theaters on February 17, 2023.