Tom Hiddleston Recalls Emotional Last Day Filming Loki

Last year, Tom Hiddleston's fan-favorite villain got his own solo project: Loki. The Disney+ project saw the God of Mischief thrown into the Time Variance Authority, where he, alongside the rest of the MCU fandom, got a crash course in the Multiverse. On top of that, everyone also got to meet some of his many Variants, including one who was an actual alligator.

Thankfully, there's plenty more to come. While Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron won't be returning, as the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer has handed the baton over to Eric Martin, the former Loki lead noted how the upcoming adventure was going to be "a great continuation... that feels different [than what came before]."

Ahead of beginning work on Loki's sophomore outing, the actor behind Thor's infamous brother spoke out about his emotional experience in those final days of being on set for season one.

Tom Hiddleston Reflects on Loki Series' Emotional Ending

Marvel

In an interview with The Gentleman's Journal, Loki star Tom Hiddleston talked about what it was like on the last day of filming for his first solo project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hiddleston noted how "it's hard to describe the feeling of relief [and] gratitude we felt for each other," especially after "filming had been interrupted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic:"

"On the last day on set of Loki‘s first season, after the very last shot, we all, without instruction, seemed to stand in a circle — with nowhere to go, with the job done, and clapped. It’s hard to describe the feeling of relief, of the gratitude we felt for each other, for every member of our cast and crew. Filming had been interrupted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic one-third of the way into our planned schedule — we locked down for five months — and we restarted after that first hiatus to resume exactly where we had left off, and to finish the story."

The actor revealed that "for most of [them]," working together was "[their] only human contact:"

"For the next twelve weeks, everyone working on Loki was in a contained bubble. And finishing those last months was, for most of us, during that time, our only human contact. On that last day, we had made it through the pandemic and told our story, before any vaccine against Covid-19 had been made available, and with a company, a cast and crew, who — in my experience — supported each other with a spirit, care and kindness in a way I have never seen before. ‘Whatever happens to this series’, I thought, ‘whichever way it goes, the making of it was meaningful. There is meaning in the doing’."

Tom Hiddleston's Already Back at It

Filming during the pandemic was no easy feat, so it's not a surprise to hear a strong bond between everyone involved was formed. Thankfully, those conditions have eased up quite a bit, so the future production of Loki should hopefully have some smoother sailing.

According to an image shared by Loki cinematographer Isaac Bauman, the series has officially started filming its second season. This time around, the show will be filming in the U.K. instead of Atlanta, Georgia.

But what will be in store for the God of Mischief? Well, for one, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is almost certainly going to play a role in the proceedings, given how He Who Remains factored into the first season's finale.

The series will also likely need to deal with some of the chaos that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch caused during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is now streaming on Disney+. No matter what ends up happening, Tom Hiddleston's former villain and newly turned hero will undoubtedly have quite the mess on his hands.

Loki Season 2 is currently in production for an unspecified 2023 release date.