Loki Director Reveals Why She Declined Season 2 Return

Loki had a successful first season on Disney+, with the show breaking viewership records throughout its run. As a result of the show's success, Marvel Studios and Disney quickly confirmed its second season right after its finale, thus allowing the series to expand its storytelling opportunities even further. However, not everyone involved from the first season will return in the sophomore run, and one of them is director Kate Herron.

Herron confirmed her departure weeks after the Season 1 finale, saying that it was the original plan from the get-go, and she would be happy to watch the upcoming season "as a fan." Aside from Herron's exit, Loki Season 2 will also experience a reshuffle behind the scenes as head writer Michael Waldron will now serve as producer while Season 1 writer Eric Martin will take over the head writing duties.

Despite the behind-the-scenes changes, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston confirmed that the "whole cast" is returning. Now, the MCU director has opened up once again about her decision not to return for Season 2.

Loki Season 1 Director Explains Marvel Departure

Marvel

Loki Season 1 director Kate Herron sat down with Variety to talk about the MCU series and why she won't be returning for the show's sophomore season.

Herron first confirmed that she had a "conversation" with Marvel Studios about returning to direct Season 2, but she admitted that the job wasn't for her. The MCU director also shared that "having someone new and with fresh eyes" will benefit the new season:

“I was on the show for like three years in total. I just felt like I poured everything into it. It’s almost like a campfire story that every filmmaker kind of brings their take and their perspective. I just felt like I gave so much to this. I was like, ‘You know what, I feel like this was my effort for ‘Loki.’ I felt like having someone new and with fresh eyes — that, for me, is what will make a good season.”

Herron also recalled one of her first meetings with lead star Tom Hiddleston, discussing what happened when they took a walk in a park in New York City:

"We had to talk in code because it’s Tom Hiddleston, right? There was a runner near us pretending to do warmups for a run, and we were like, ‘This dude is just listening to us.’ So we couldn’t say ‘Loki.’ It was like, ‘Arnold is going into a special building.’”

The Loki director also recalled the last day of filming of the first season:

“We all went into the office of the Citadel and stood in a circle. Everyone was crying because we couldn’t believe it was over. Tom did a beautiful speech, and because he’s such a gem, he thanked everyone individually.”

After Herron's departure, Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are set to direct the majority of Loki Season 2.

Will Kate Herron Direct Another MCU Project?

Kate Herron made a huge contribution to the success of Loki's first season, so the director's departure is a significant loss to the series. However, Herron's comments about "having someone new and with fresh eyes" to take over the directing reigns are appropriate, mainly because it allows the series to grow and showcase a new perspective when telling stories.

While there are a plethora of incoming MCU projects coming soon, Herron did previously admit that she's not looking to helm another Marvel film or series, saying that she's focused on her "own stuff." Still, given that Marvel Studios has a track record of bringing back past directors, Herron's familiarity with the MCU could point to a reunion down the line.

Meanwhile, Loki Season 2 is poised to address the massive cliffhanger of the Season 1 finale, where Loki ends up in a different TVA that is now ruled by Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

The show's new directors, Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson teased that fans can expect "new" and "unexpected" twists and turns as they "get to kind of do whatever (they) want." Loki Season 2 producer Michael Waldron also shared that he wanted to find a way to tell "a new story" with Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief as he moves into a new chapter.

Whatever the case, it's safe to say that Loki Season 2 will take things to a whole new level.

The first season of Loki is streaming on Disney+.