The 52nd Saturn Awards show took place on Sunday, February 2, where it celebrated the best in genre storytelling in 2024.

The event, which was commemorated by The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror, was hosted by Community star Joel McHale.

The festivities were attended by some of the biggest stars and creative talents from some of the most popular films and shows out there, including Dune: Part Two, Fallout, Alien: Romulus, Superman & Lois, From, and so many more.

The Film Winners at the Saturn Awards

When it comes to the film side of the Saturn Awards, the biggest winners shared a three-way split.

Dune: Part Two, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Deadpool & Wolverine all got four different awards each.

The number of awards for Dune: Part Two received isn't too surprising given its already earned accolades at other award events such as the Grammys and Golden Globes—and its five nominations at the Oscars.

However, the domination of both Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Deadpool & Wolverine is a little more surprising, especially since both received zero Oscar nominations.

Here is a complete list of the big winners for the night in the film category:

Best Science Fiction Film : Dune: Part Two

: Best Fantasy Film : Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

: Best Horror Film : Alien: Romulus

: Best Action/Adventure Film : Deadpool & Wolverine

: Best Thriller Film : Strange Darling

: Best International Film : Godzilla Minus One

: Best Animated Film : The Wild Robot

: Best Independent Film : Late Night With the Devil

: Best Actor in a Film : Nicolas Cage ( Dream Scenario )

: Nicolas Cage ( ) Best Actress in a Film : Demi Moore ( The Substance )

: Demi Moore ( ) Best Supporting Actor in a Film : Hugh Jackman ( Deadpool & Wolverine )

: Hugh Jackman ( ) Best Supporting Actress in a Film : Rebecca Ferguson ( Dune: Part Two )

: Rebecca Ferguson ( ) Best Young Performer in a Film : Jenna Ortega ( Beetlejuice Beetlejuice )

: Jenna Ortega ( ) Best Film Direction : Denis Villeneuve ( Dune: Part Two )

: Denis Villeneuve ( ) Best Film Writing (Screenplay) : Osgood Perkins ( Longlegs )

: Osgood Perkins ( ) Best Film Music (Composer) : Danny Elfman ( Beetlejuice Beetlejuice )

: Danny Elfman ( ) Best Film Editing : Dean Zimmerman & Shane Reid (Deadpool & Wolverine)

: Dean Zimmerman & Shane Reid Best Film Production Designer : Patrice Vermette ( Deadpool & Wolverine)

: Patrice Vermette ( Best Film Make-Up : The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin )

: (Pierre-Olivier Persin Best Film Costume : Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Colleen Atwood )

: (Colleen Atwood Best Film Visual/Special Effects: Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salacombe, Gerd Nefzer)

The Television Winners at the Saturn Awards

For the Television nominees at the Saturn Awards, the spoils were pretty diverse.

The biggest winners were Netflix's Cobra Kai and Max's The Penguin (make sure to check out The Direct's conversations with the cast last year), with Amazon Studios' Fallout coming in just behind thanks to a special award.

Here are all the TV winners:

Best Science Fiction Television Series : Fallout

: Best Fantasy Television Series : House of the Dragon

: Best Horror Television Series : From

: Best Superhero Television Series : Agatha All Along

: Best Action/Thriller Television Series : Cobra Kai

: Best Adventure Television Series : Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

: Best Animated Series : Star Wars: The Bad Batch

: Best Television Presentation : The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

: Best Actor in a Television Series : Colin Farrell ( The Penguin )

: Colin Farrell ( ) Best Actress in a Television Series : Rosario Dawson ( Star Wars: Ahsoka )

: Rosario Dawson ( ) Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series : Antony Starr ( The Boys )

: Antony Starr ( ) Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series : Cristin Milioti ( The Penguin )

: Cristin Milioti ( ) Best Younger Performer in a Television Series : Xolo Maridueña ( Cobra Kai )

: Xolo Maridueña ( ) Best Guest-Star in a Television Series: Mark Hamill (The Fall of the House of Usher)

The Saturn Awards' Special Recognitions

The Saturn Awards has several key special awards that it celebrates throughout its annual ceremony.

Star Trek's William Shatner won the Lifetime Achievement Award, iconic actor Laurence Fishburne took home the Lance Reddick Legacy Award, and Shogun's Hiroyuki Sanada was given the Robert Forster Artist's Award.

When it comes to shows as a whole, Superman & Lois won the Dan Curtis Legacy Award, and Fallout got the Spotlight Award.

Also in attendance to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Back to the Future were the franchise's stars Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson, alongside series writer-producer Bob Gale. The crew was given the George Pal Memorial Award.

The Saturn Awards also give out awards for excellence in home entertainment. Those winners can be viewed here:

Best Classic Home Media Release : Invasion of the Body Snatchers (Kino/Lorber Studio Classics)

: (Kino/Lorber Studio Classics) Best Television Home Media Release : Star Wars: Andor – The Complete First Season (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

: (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Best Film Home Media Collection : Batman 85th Anniversary Collection (Warner Home Video)

: (Warner Home Video) Best 4k Home Media Release: Saw X (Lionsgate Home Video)

