Dafne Keen Has 1 Condition for Her Wolverine Return (Exclusive)

Dafne Keen, known for her portrayal of the X-23 version of Wolverine, has one important condition in order for her to return to her role.

After making her debut as the young mutant Laura in 2017's Logan, Keen joined the massive cast of legacy heroes seen in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. There, she led a Multiversal team of heroes trapped in the void, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Wesley Snipes' Blade, and Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Keen broke out as a star through this character, leading many to want her to continue her run as Laura/X-23 for years to come. Now, with Multiversal walls about to be torn down in the MCU, the opportunity may be there for her to do just that.

Dafne Keen's Condition for Returning as X-23 / Wolverine

Speaking exclusively with The Direct's Russ Milheim on the red carpet at the Saturn Awards in Los Angeles, California, Marvel star Dafne Keen addressed her future as Laura/Wolverine/X-23.

At the show, Deadpool & Wolverine (which featured Keen in as X-23) won awards for Best Action/Adventure Film and Best Film Editing.

When asked what she would like to see if Laura returns, Keen wants "to see her in a fun team-up" along with "smaller stories." While she praised the gritty action she got in 2017's Logan, she has her eyes set on "a big whole action fight team up with the Avengers" as well:

Dafne Keen: "I would like to see her in a fun team-up. I would also love to see Laura in smaller stories as well. I enjoyed playing her in Logan, which was much more grittier. So that's fun...But I'd also be very, very open to a big whole action fight team up with the Avengers."

The Direct also addressed fans' desire to see Keen become the main Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Secret Wars following Hugh Jackman's 24-year run playing Logan for 20th Century Fox.

Keen offered one condition for her potential post-Secret Wars Wolverine return, stating that she'd "be really happy" if her future as Laura also included Hugh Jackman's Logan:

The Direct: "There's this theory that, after Avengers: Secret Wars, there's going to be a reset in the MCU, like a rearranging of characters. And after Secret Wars, fans want you to be the Wolverine in the MCU. Sorry, Hugh Jackman..."

Dafne Keen: "Well, can we both [Laura and Logan] be there? Yeah? OK, good. If we're both there, I'd be really happy."

The Direct: "Would that be an exciting prospect?"

Dafne Keen: "Wonderful. Yes. Honestly, anything that involves Laura, I'd be down to do."

This marks the latest show of interest by Keen in returning to the Marvel world after sharing her desire to play Laura again after saying she "would play Laura for the rest of [her] life" in November.

When Will Dafne Keen Return as Wolverine?

After being brought back for Deadpool & Wolverine, both Keen and MCU fans are eager to see where Laura could go as her version of Wolverine. She proved she had not lost a step after seven years away from the role, and with more MCU madness on the way, the door is certainly open for Keen to return.

As mentioned above, the most likely place for Keen to reprise her role is in Avengers: Secret Wars alongside Jackman (see more on Phase 6's full slate of movies here).

That film is expected to have the biggest cast of any comic book movie in history, meaning both Keen and Jackman should be in play after their 2024 reunion in Deadpool & Wolverine. Unsurprisingly, with that duo being such a hit, seeing more of it is a high priority for everybody involved.

Earlier films could also bring that combo back into play sooner, particularly an option like Avengers: Doomsday. While the main focus there will be introducing Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom (if he does not show up earlier), the heroes he will face are sure to be just as vital to the story.

Marvel also appears keen on making another Deadpool movie featuring Hugh Jackman's Wolverine next to Ryan Reynolds after their first MCU effort became one of 2024's biggest hits. With Laura returning to such fanfare in that sequel, seeing her play a bigger role in a potential Deadpool 4 would not be shocking.

Whenever Keen's comeback does happen, it is sure to be yet another exciting moment for future Marvel Studios projects.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+ and can be purchased digitally.