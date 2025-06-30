Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Might Be in Avengers: Secret Wars After All

One of the Ant-Man franchise's biggest stars teased Hugh Jackman's inclusion as Wolverine in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars. While only some of Avengers: Doomsday's cast has been confirmed at this point, Secret Wars is rumored to go even further by featuring the biggest cast of actors of any comic book movie ever. One major hopeful for both of those films is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, which would give him his first opportunity for a huge MCU team-up.

Wasp star Evangeline Lilly teased an appearance for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars on social media. Following Jackman's MCU debut in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, fans remain eager to see him take the next step and play a role in one or both of the next two Avengers movies. While Secret Wars is still about two and a half years out from coming to fruition, early teases are already setting up some massive characters to be included.

Lilly shared a picture on Instagram of herself and a fan cosplaying in Wolverine's classic yellow costume from the Supanova Comic Con & Gaming Expo in Perth, Australia. A fan then commented, "Very subtle way to say that Hope [Van Dyne] & Logan will have some screen time together in Secret Wars," expressing hope to see that interaction come to life. In response to that comment, Lilly simply posted a winking face emoji, teasing that this meet-up could happen on screen.

As of writing, neither Lilly nor Jackman is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, which has just over a dozen actors lined up for roles. Considering Jackman's place as one of the most popular superhero castings in history, on top of the $1.3 billion Deadpool & Wolverine grossed at the box office, the Wolverine star is at the top of most fans' wishlists to be part of the cast.

While story details are still unknown, Joe and Anthony Russo will direct Avengers: Secret Wars, which is teased to be the biggest comic book movie ever made. Countless MCU and legacy heroes will team up in an attempt to defeat Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who will help bring down multiversal barriers in an attempt to bring multiple universes to an end. Avengers: Secret Wars will debut in theaters on December 17, 2027.

Wolverine's Possible Impact on Avengers: Secret Wars

Hugh Jackman

With rumors indicating that Jackman is already prepping to be in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, anticipation is building quickly to see Wolverine next to Marvel Studios' biggest legacy characters. The real question is what kind of impact he may have on one or both of these movies, particularly with this being his first time interacting with the MCU's best and brightest.

Also of note is that old rumors teased Marvel specifically wanting Jackman for Secret Wars, along with original live-action Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire. More than anything else, it is abundantly clear that Marvel Studios wants to bring together as many Marvel icons as possible for interactions that could only have been dreamed up before Marvel Studios had the rights to almost all of Marvel's characters.

Plot-wise, it is impossible to tell what kind of interaction the Wasp and Wolverine could have in this movie, as there are no indications of where the MCU's biggest names will be by that time. At the very least, seeing him alongside so many of his fellow X-Men cohorts after their return in Avengers: Doomsday will be a treat for fans who have followed these characters for more than two decades.

For now, fans wait to find out as much information as they can about Doomsday and Secret Wars while Phase 6 gets ready to kick off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, setting up an incredible ending for the Multiverse Saga.