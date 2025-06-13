Hugh Jackman’s New Video Has MCU Fans Convinced He’s Returning as Wolverine In Avengers: Doomsday

Hugh Jackman's latest social media post has sparked speculation that he's gearing up for another return as Wolverine in the MCU. Fans are reading into the new clip, leading many to believe he'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday, the highly anticipated crossover that's currently filming.

Hugh Jackman recently posted a captionless Instagram video of himself deadlifting roughly 275 pounds, instantly fueling rumors of his return as Wolverine, this time in Avengers: Doomsday. Notably, the workout mirrors a nearly identical video Jackman shared in November 2023 while training for 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which he had tagged with "#becomingwolverineagain."

Hugh Jackman

With Avengers: Doomsday now in active production and Jackman's new post offering no context, many believe the actor is intentionally keeping a potential comeback under wraps.

Adding to the intrigue, both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were missing from Marvel's initial casting announcement for the upcoming Avengers film, despite widespread expectations that the duo would reprise their roles following the multiverse chaos of Deadpool and Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Jackman has been portraying Wolverine for over two decades, first donning the claws in 2000's X-Men and maintaining the role through numerous films in the franchise.

Known for his intense physical transformations, Jackman has consistently pushed his body to its limits, especially in solo outings like The Wolverine and Logan, where he appeared noticeably shredded for demanding shirtless scenes. Even in Deadpool & Wolverine, audiences (and Deadpool himself) were stunned by Wolverine's sculpted abs, a feat made even more impressive given that Jackman is now in his mid-50s.

His dedication to the role is clear, treating the character's physique with the same seriousness as his performance, making it likely that the actor would care deeply about his appearance for his Avengers debut in the MCU.

With or without Jackman's Wolverine, Avengers: Doomsday officially began principal photography on April 28 at Pinewood Studios in England. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film is being developed alongside Avengers: Secret Wars, similar to Infinity War and Endgame, though not shot back-to-back.

In May, Disney announced a delay, pushing Doomsday's release to December 18, 2026, to give the creative team more time to complete the ambitious project.

How Would Wolverine Fit into Avengers 5?

Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman recently addressed growing speculation about his possible return as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, though he stopped short of confirming anything.

In a lighthearted interview, Jackman joked that if he were to appear, he'd "dominate" and turn the film into a "one-man show" before seriously stating that he had "nothing to add."

Even before this new workout video, fans were buzzing over his comments, especially given that Doomsday will feature several of his former X-Men co-stars, including Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto.

With characters from different timelines, including the new Fantastic Four and classic X-Men, already confirmed, Jackman's Wolverine could fit naturally into the film's storyline. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has reportedly long wanted to see the Avengers team up with Jackman's Wolverine and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, making Doomsday the perfect stage for that dream.

As more casting announcements are expected, fans should keep a close eye on Jackman, whose continued training and teasing may set the stage for another iconic return.