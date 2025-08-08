Who Darby Ends Up With In 'Love Life' Finally Gets Unveiled In Episode 10 of Season 1

HBO Max original Love Life just came to Netflix, and many are eager to learn Darby's romantic fate, as revealed in Episode 10, "The Person." Love Life takes a departure from other romantic tales in following a person's romantic history across time, exploring how all the exes and hiccups along the road lead them to finding "the one." The cancelled HBO Max original does this through an anthology format, with each season following a different love-stricken person, who in Season 1 is Anna Kendrick's Darby Carter.

Season 2 pivoted things in pushing Darby aside for William Jackson Harper's Marcus Watkins to explore his romantic tale. While Love Life is making waves again after arriving on Netflix, the HBO Max romance, unfortunately, is still cancelled (although the creators revealed some Season 3 story ideas).

As discussed before, Love Life follows Darby's romantic road across several relationships, and the reveal of her final partner doesn't come until Episode 10, "The Person," and it is... Secret Invasion star Kingsley Ben-Adir's Grant.

Darby and Grant met at her best friend Sara's wedding after he seated her at the reception, and they spent a full evening talking. In Darby's first child-free night in a long time, the pair almost shared a one-night stand... until she fell asleep. Luckily, they would bump into each other again weeks later and hit it off again.

Fans were shocked to learn that Darby's lifelong partner wasn't someone they had met yet, but the narrator confirmed that Grant is "the one" for her. While it doesn't tell the full story of their relationship, it ends with them together and, with him promised to be "the one," they presumably end up married.

Darby Had 2 Other Key Relationships in Love Life

Darby's road to Grant wasn't exactly a smooth one, as, in Episode 6, she ended up marrying Magnus Lund. From threatening self-harm to covering up his financial instability, this relationship was always toxic, and it was clear they were not meant to be, leading to their much-needed divorce.

There are other romantic sparks and flings along the way, but none as important as her first, Augie Jeong, whom she met in a karaoke room. While they ended things in the premiere, they temporarily rekindled things in Episode 9. Ultimately, Darby fell pregnant, but that wasn't enough to bond the pair together for life, as they instead agreed to co-parent their son, Theo, and do so as good friends.