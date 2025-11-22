DC Studios Suffers Setback As Next DCU Series Gets Delayed (Official)

DC Studios just delayed the most-anticipated new HBO series in a setback to James Gunn’s DCU slate plans. The DCU’s Chapter 1 slate has undergone many changes since James Gunn pulled back the curtain in January 2023. Projects such as Clayface, Wonder Woman, and Man of Tomorrow have joined the fast-tracked plans, while the likes of The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and Waller have stalled. At the time, the Viola Davis-led latter was even expected to be one of the reboot’s first streaming offerings.

According to a report from The Wrap, DC Studios has delayed the Lanterns premiere from early 2026 to late summer. The series will mark the DCU’s second live-action series after Peacemaker Season 2, which debuted its finale on HBO Max in October.

The unfortunate setback comes just two weeks after Warner Bros.’ latest earnings call, in which the studio highlighted the upcoming DCU slate and doubled down on Lanterns’ early 2026 release plan.

In shifting Lanterns to late summer, it jumps past Supergirl's June 26, 2026, release date, changing the order of the DCU’s Chapter 1 (not for the first time).

While HBO and DC Studios are yet to comment on the delay, a shift to late summer means Lanterns will likely premiere between August and September 2026, kickstarting an eight-episode run of weekly releases.

Why Lanterns’ Delay Makes Sense for DC & HBO

DC Studios

Lanterns’ delay has been expected by many for some time. It was initially meant to release before Supergirl, which will kick off its marketing campaign in December, and yet fans are still waiting to see more from the HBO series beyond its initial teaser image.

The Wrap’s report, sadly, didn't clarify why DC Studios is shifting its next live-action show. It’s possible Lanterns simply needed more time to complete VFX and post-production or perhaps to conduct reshoots after production wrapped in July.

DC Studios may also be eager to more evenly spread its TV offerings, moving Lanterns to almost a year after Peacemaker Season 2. This would reduce the wait for the next live-action show, which is expected to be the Jimmy Olsen show, as that may not be ready until mid-to-late 2027.

The shift could also be tied to the broader picture at HBO, with Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Euphoria Season 3, and House of the Dragon Season 3 set to arrive first.