DC Studios Confirms When Supergirl Movie Marketing Will Start (And It's Soon)

DC Studios' Supergirl has a starting timeframe for its marketing campaign ahead of its 2026 theatrical debut. While DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has a handful of projects in development for the new DCU, Supergirl is likely the next entry in his immediate purview. This means Warner Bros. and DC Studios will soon begin marketing Milly Alcock's solo movie to the public.

Warner Bros. will host a booth for three upcoming 2026 movies at CCXP 2025, which takes place from December 4 to December 7 at the São Paulo Expo in São Paulo, Brazil. According to Estação Nerd, one of those movies will be DC Studios' Supergirl, which is slated to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. The full report can be seen below, roughly translated from Portuguese:

"Warner Bros. Pictures will have an interactive booth featuring three major releases scheduled for 2026: 'Supergirl,' the highly anticipated new DC Studios film taking flight on the big screen; 'The Bride!,' an original and exciting story that revisits Frankenstein's iconic custom-made companion; and 'Mortal Kombat II,' the newest and most anticipated production from New Line, inspired by the globally successful video game franchise.

While DC Studios promoted 2025's Superman at last year's CCXP festivities, it only had a limited presence at the event. The movie's first trailer debuted about two weeks after the Brazil-based convention on December 19, 2024. The studio may use the same release tactic for Supergirl, but Warner Bros. did not confirm when the movie's first trailer will be released.

Supergirl (originally titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) will be the second theatrical release in DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. Starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham, the film will follow Kara Zor-El on a quest across the galaxy with a young alien girl as she seeks revenge for a devastating event in her life.

When Will Supergirl's First Trailer Be Released?

DC Studios

According to a recent report from The Wrap, DC Studios may have plans to release the first look at Supergirl at "another Comic-Con this coming fall." This would place its release sometime before mid-December, which would be just slightly earlier than when the first trailer for Superman was released online in 2024.

Looking at the upcoming CCXP event, it remains unclear whether Warner Bros. or DC Studios will have a panel for their upcoming movies, meaning there is no guarantee the trailer will be released there. Most likely, it will arrive sometime before the end of the year (considering the movie is just under eight months out from its debut), leaving questions about what will be shown in that first look.

Fans already got a hint of a new costume for the leading heroine, which could lead DC to focus more on the action in Kara's first solo movie in over 40 years. Throw in a possible look at Jason Momoa's Lobo or other villains she will face, and there is sure to be plenty of hype around the Kryptonian's long-awaited debut.