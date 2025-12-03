DC Officially Unveils Milly Alcock's New Supergirl Costume (And It Looks Perfect)

Fans have been given the first full look at Milly Alock's Supergirl costume. Next June, Milly Alcock will soar into the theater as the Girl of Steel, Superman's super-powered cousin, in her first-ever DCU solo movie. While the character was teased in James Gunn's 2025 Superman movie, audiences are still relatively in the dark on how the character will look and act in her 2026 film.

However, with rumors swirling of a first look at the movie being imminent, it seems that it is only a matter of time before DC Studios does a full news blow-out on Alcock's Supergirl movie, debuting a first trailer, plot synopsis, and various other news nuggets that come with a movie's official promotional start.

Fans got the first taste of this wave of Supergirl updates, with DC revealing the first head-to-toe look at the character's costume made for the forthcoming movie. DC Studios' presence at the Brazilian pop culture expo CCXP (via Omelete) included a complete look at the new Supergirl costume as it will appear in her 2026 film.

Omelete

The outfit appears to be the same one included in last summer's original Supergirl poster, featuring all the updates not present on her costume in James Gunn's Supergirl.

Omelete

This means that her belt has been slightly updated since the 2025 film, featuring a larger "S" symbol and a new skirt design.

Omelete

The character's cape can also be seen in all its ruby red glory, after being obscured by a brown trench coat in both Superman and the debut Supergirl poster.

Omelete

She, of course, also seems to be rocking her iconic red boots, just like was teased in her previous DCU appearances.

Omelete

Many of the suits' calling cards seem to take inspiration from that of David Corenswet's DCU Superman, including the controversial peaked neckline that caused such a stir upon his debut.

Omelete

Supergirl is set to soar into theaters on June 26, 2026. From I, Tonya Director Craig Gillespe, the new film featuring DC Comics' Woman of Tomorrow will follow the titular Kryptonian as she embarks on a self-destructive revenge quest across the galaxy following a tragic death close to her.

Alcock stars in the film as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, along with Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.

What's Next for DC Studios' Supergirl?

Now that fans have officially seen Milly Alcock's Supergirl costume in all of its super-powered glory, the movie's promotional push is on. Fans have been waiting months for a first look at the 2026 blockbuster, and now that the seal is broken, that is not likley far off.

Audiences may remember that James Gunn first debuted the suit of his Superman before eventually giving the world a full-length teaser for the DC Studios epic several months later.

Fans will probably not have to wait that long for a debut trailer for Supergirl, given the movie is only a few months away. But with a suit now out in the open, a trailer should be next in line.

Rumors have swirled about the movie's presence at the CCXP convention in Brazil and what goodies DC Studios and Warner Bros. will bring to the event. It is not unheard of for studios to release new trailers as part of the South American comic-con, so perhaps this suit reveal is just the beginning for the film at the expo.

If a first look at footage is not debuted as a part of the event, then a trailer, sometimes in the next couple of weeks, feels most likley, so that Warner can attach it to Disney's Avatar 3 (which is also reported to include the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday).