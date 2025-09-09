DC Officially Unveils Milly Alcock's 2nd Supergirl Costume

After Superman's release, DC Studios has already made three key changes to Milly Alcock's Supergirl suit. Alcock made her DCU debut in James Gunn's latest high-flying blockbuster, arriving as Superman's Kryptonian cousin. Her cameo in the new movie made for one of its most exciting reveals, as she showed up unannounced in the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog, Krypto, from David Corenswet's Man of Steel.

As a part of this epic cameo, fans got a glimpse at Alcock's DCU Supergirl costume for the first time. While it was exciting to see her suited up in the red-and-blue, it has already been confirmed she will do away with this particular outfit for her upcoming solo film, Supergirl (formerly Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow).

Several days after Superman's theatrical release, fans got their first taste of Supergirl, with the movie's first official poster. This appropriately punk rock piece of movie marketing featured the character in a slightly different suit than the one seen in Gunn's Superman, with three significant changes having been made to her iconic get-up.

Supergirl marks DC Studios' second theatrical release following Gunn's 2025 Superman movie. Directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie, the new film tells the story of Kara Zor-El, Superman's Kryptonian cousin, as she embarks on a self-destructive, soul-searching quest for revenge across the cosmos. Supergirl soars into theaters on June 26, 2026.

The new movie stars House of the Dragons actress Milly Alock in the lead role, with names like Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, and Jason Momoa backing her up in this super-powered ensemble.

All 3 Changes Made to Supergirl's Suit After Superman

Bigger 'S' symbol

The first immediately noticeable alteration between Supergirl's Superman and Supergirl suits is the size of the House of El emblem emblazoned across her chest. The iconic 'S' symbol (closely resembling the one on Superman's suit) is ever so slightly bigger on her new costume, reaching almost from shoulder to shoulder.

It also seems to be a bit brighter on the new look, although that could be the lighting in the Supergirl poster compared to the shadows fans saw her emerge from in Superman.

New Belt

Her belt has also changed between movies. While in Superman, Kara's golden belt sported a fairly straightforward look, simply being a straight-across gold belt, that is not the case on her new Supergirl outfit.

The new belt looks much more like her iconic Woman of Tomorrow comic book design, featuring a prominent pointed belt buckle-esque centerpiece that swoops down the front of her skirt rather than simply sitting parallel to her belt line. The new look also seems to sit over her skirt rather than being fed through belt loops (like it did in Superman).

Altered Skirt Design

It seems that Supergirl's skirt has changed between the two films. While in Superman, the character's skirt had an almost suede look, with the belt fed through it, the new one is seemingly made of the same textured fabric as her top.

Also, the new skirt does away with some highlights on the skirt itself. During her Superman cameo, the skirt had some extra stitches along the waistline and toward the pleats along the bottom. Those are gone now, being one seamless piece of Kryptonian fabric.