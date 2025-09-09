The main villain of the upcoming Supergirl movie will fulfill the promise of the DCU's first chapter being called "Gods and Monsters." Next summer, Milly Alcock will take to the screen as Kara Zor-El, Superman's Kryptonian cousin, in her own adventure across the cosmos. While her Earth-based cousin took on the dastardly Lex Luthor in his first big-screen outing, Supergirl will contend with a couple of big bads in Jason Momoa's Lobo and Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills plays a key role in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, which the movie will be based on. He is the villain behind Kara's father's death and the thrust of her hate-fuelled quest for revenge across the stars. According to a new report, the Woman of Tomorrow antagonist will be reimagined for the upcoming blockbuster, playing into the DCU's "Gods and Monsters" branding.

In a new report from insider Daniel Richtman, the known scooper wrote that he's heard Krem of the Yellow Hills will not look as he did in the comics in Supergirl, but instead "looks more like a monster:"

"[He] ooks more like a monster... [who carries] dead alien rats with him to eat."

In the comics, Krem is a red-haired human-like figure, who weilds a bow and sports a long orange beard.

This change into a more monstrous form will almost surely make the character more imposing than his dashing, almost Robin Hood-esque look on the page, while also putting the "monster" into James Gunn's "Gods and Monsters" branding for Chapter 1 of the DCU.

Supergirl will follow Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El (click here for the first HD look at Alcock's Supergirl character), another survivor of the great Kryptonian disaster, as she goes on a self-destructive revenge quest across the galaxy after discovering the secret behind her father's tragic death. The movie comes from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie and stars Alcock alongside Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Eve Ridley.

Why Is DC Studios Changing the Supergirl Villain?

DC Comics

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but if this new Supergirl villain report is to be believed, longtime comic book fans better get ready to see a different take on the iconic Krem of the Yellow Hills in the upcoming DCU blockbuster.

As mentioned above, Krem in the comics is very human-looking. Known for roaming the galaxy as a perfectly-quaft scarlet-haired pirate, Krem on the pages comes across as more of a charismatic swashbuckler than anything.

Sure, he is the villain of the Woman of Tomorrow story, but if you did not know better, he might look like the new take on the Green Arrow or some new addition to the DC hero canon. So, it would make sense for DC Studios to change his appearance to make him more imposing on the screen.

This will be especially needed as he will be sharing the movie with the terrifying Lobo (who is not even the film's primary villain). If DC Studios really wants Krem to outshine Lobo on the Supergirl villain front, changing his design to be slightly more monstrous and alien is probably a good idea.

And with an actor as accomplished as Matthias Schoenaerts behind the character, fans will surely be in for a treat when Supergirl soars in theaters next May.