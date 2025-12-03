DC Studios Unveils First Official Art for Jason Momoa's Lobo Villain

DC Studios has teased the supervillain axe of Jason Momoa's Lobo in 2026's Supergirl movie. After previously playing the sea-faring Aquaman in the now-defunct DCEU, Momoa will return to the super-powered world of DC Comics in Supergirl. This time around, he will hand in his superhero moniker for something a little more villainous.

Momoa has been confirmed to bring Supergirl's take on the iconic DC villain Lobo to life, as he squares off against Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel. How exactly he will appear in the movie has not yet been disclosed, but fans have at least been given a glimpse of where the DCU is headed with his upcoming appearance.

As a part of DC Studios' presence at the annual CCXP convention in Brazil (via Omelete), the DCU team revealed a first look at Lobo's axe ahead of his appearance in next year's Supergirl.

Omelete

In the comics, Lobo is often depicted with a hooked axe, using it on his various bounty-hunting pursuits. It was unclear whether Momoa's take on the character would bring the axe over from the comics; however, it seems he will.

DC Comics

The DCU version of the axe remains relatively faithful to the original design from the comics, featuring a large, curved blade and a dangling chain hanging from its hilt.

Omelete

This comes as DC Studios also revealed the first look at Supergirl's on-screen costume in the film, laying the groundwork for a potential trailer debut in parallel to the 2025 event.

It is assumed that Lobo will not be the primary villain in the upcoming Supergirl movie, but rather a secondary threat that Milly Alcock's Kryptonian hero crosses paths with on her revenge quest across the stars. Instead, Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills is rumored to be the movie's big bad, just as he is in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic the movie seems to be loosely based on.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl comes to theaters on June 26, 2026, marking the second-ever DCU film.

How Will Lobo Factor Into Supergirl?

Lobo and his curved gutting hook are said to play a key role in the Supergirl movie, despite not being the main villain of the upcoming film.

This may come as a surprise to some longtime DC fans, as the character was not actually present in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book series that the new movie will be based on. It has been reported that Woman of Tomorrow writer Tom King initially intended to play a part in the beloved comic story, but it never came to fruition.

In a 2023 interview with WordBalloon, King revealed that Woman of Tomorrow was originally pitched as a Lobo/Supergirl story, but he was told the run would work better without Lobo.

"That book [Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow] began as me pitching a Lobo/Supergirl book," the renowned DC writer posited, adding that he was told, "No, take Lobo out and make Supergirl the Rooster Cogburn character:"

"That book [Supergirl: Woman of Tomorro]; began as me pitching a Lobo/Supergirl book, and it was my editor[s], Brittany Holzherr and Jamie Rich, who were like ‘No, take Lobo out and make Supergirl the Rooster Cogburn character’” King explained to WordBalloon. “And so it wouldn’t exist without Jamie and Brittany."

Perhaps bringing Lobo back into the fold in the Supergirl movie will bring back some of that original Tom King pitch for Woman of Tomorrow.

Seeing as Lobo is a space-faring bounty hunter, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl will spend most of the movie on the hunt for the murderer of someone close to her, one can easily see how Jason Momoa's new DC character could play into the story. Maybe Alcock's Kryptonian goes to him, looking for answers, and doesn't like what she finds.