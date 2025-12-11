Jason Momoa Shares Perfect Reaction to His Lobo DCU Debut Photos

Supergirl star Jason Momoa had the perfect response to his official debut as the DCU's Lobo. Momoa, who previously brought Arthur Curry/Aquaman to life in the now-defunct DCEU, is back in the comic book realm, set to play the terrifying Lobo in next year's Supergirl. The new movie, which stars House of the Dragon alum Milly Alcock as its titular Woman of Steel, will see Momoa suit up as the planet-hopping bounty hunter and longtime villain to the Super-family.

For months, fans had been working on various leaks and teases surrounding the character; however, the movie's first trailer changed all that, as it debuted the first official look at Momoa's new DC villain as he will appear in the new film.

Momoa took to social media in the wake of the trailer's release, posting the absolutely perfect response to his take on Lobo finally being out there in an official capacity. On his personal Instagram Stories, Momoa shared a still of his Lobo from the Supergirl sneak peek, pairing it with the caption, "Lobo, I am the main man. Fraggin finally."

Instagram

Fans of the Lobo character will recognize these particular turns of phrase as common phrases the cosmic bounty hunter says in the comics, yet again demonstrating just how much Momoa enjoys bringing the character to life.

Momoa's connection to Lobo dates back to when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC brand, as he was quickly brought in to discuss potentially returning to the franchise, albeit this time in a new, non-Aquaman role.

In a 2022 New York Times Story, the Supergirl actor admitted that when he was initially brought in to play his former DCEU hero, Lobo was the one comic book name he had earmarked as something he'd like to bring to life one day. "Do you know who I want you to play?" Momoa recalls being asked at the time, to which he replied, "Lobo.' A long-haired, cigar-smoking, motorcycle-riding alien bounty hunter from the DC Comics universe:"

Now, all these years later, the former Game of Thrones star is getting his wish. Supergirl soars into theaters on June 26, 2026. The new film from Cruella director Craig Gillespie tells the story of Kara Zor-El/Supergirl (Milly Alock) as she embarks on a quest for revenge across the stars alongside a newly orphaned alien teen.

How Much Lobo Are We About To Get in the DCU?

Jason Momoa's Lobo is officially out there. After years of waiting, fans finally have their first official look at the former Aquaman actor as his new cigar-chomping DC villain. However, that does not mean the actor will play a significant role in the upcoming movie.

One has to remember Momoa's Lobo is not the only villain of Supergirl. In fact, he is not even the main big bad that Milly Alcock's Kryptonian hero will be going up against. That honor instead belongs to Krem of the Yellow Hills (played by Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts).

There is a very good chance that the brief glimpse that fans have gotten of Momoa's Lobo may be the character's only scene of the entire movie. Lobo is notably not a part of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book that the film is based on, so his role will likley be minimal.

However, given the character's history with the House of El character in the comic, appearing as a prevalent threat in various Superman, Supergirl, and Justice League stories, there is always the chance that his 2026 big screen debut will lay the foundation for a more substantial appearance down the line in the DCU.