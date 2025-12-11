First Look at Jason Momoa's New DC Villain Lobo Gets Unveiled (Official)

After years of waiting, the debut Supergirl trailer gave fans a first look at Jason Momoa’s Lobo villain in the new DCU reboot. After playing Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the now-defunct DCEU, Momoa was one of the first (and only) of these legacy names to be confirmed to be in talks for a potential role in James Gunn’s new DCU.

The character of Lobo, a cigar-chomping alien bounty hunter from the comics, was quickly mentioned for the former Game of Thrones actor, and it was not too long after that that he was confirmed to be playing the character. Momoa’s casting as the classic DC Comics villain is one of the more inspired comic book castings of recent years, as the long-haired star has always seemed to have a particularly Lobo-esque look to him.

While fans had been treated to blurry teases of the character during Supergirl’s production, the movie’s first trailer finally showcased Momoa’s Lobo in full HD. Momoa’s new DCU villain can be seen about 1:40 into the two-minute trailer, entering through the opening in the side of what is assumed to be a cosmic dwelling on some far-off DC planet.

The character’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo showcases his whole look, as seen in the new movie, for the very first time. Just like his comic-book counterpart, he is adorned in a tattered leather vest, with flowing black hair, a beard, white skin, and (of course) a lit cigar in his mouth.

While some other characters in the new movie will reportedly be changed from the source material, it seems as though Momoa’s Lobo is sticking as close to the book as possible. Even Momoa’s physique as the character is perfectly titanic, with the imposing silhouette one would expect from the planet-hopping big bad.

This is a marked change from Momoa’s Atlantean look seen in the DCEU, although there were surely some Lobo-like elements present on his now-retired DC hero, including his long hair and beard.

The last time fans saw Momoa’s Aquaman, he was sporting the character’s now-iconic yellow-and-green super-suit, making this change to who is essentially a leather-clad alien biker.

It is currently unclear what sort of role Lobo will have in Supergirl, seeing as he is not present in Tom King’s Woman of Tomorrow comic story that the movie is based on, but no matter what he does, he will be doing it in a delightfully comic-accurate look.

Supergirl soars into theaters on June 26, 2026. Momoa’s Lobo will come to blows with Milly Alcock's Kara-Zor-El (aka Supergirl), as the Girl of Steel embarks on a murderous revenge quest across the stars after being enlisted by a young alien girl known as Ruthye.

How Will Lobo Play Into James Gunn’s DCU?

It is not just exciting that Lobo will officially join the DCU with his introduction in Supergirl, but also because he will do so on the shoulders of someone fans already know and love from the DC world in the form of Jason Momoa.

Momoa is the first significant name to return from the last iteration of the franchise, potentially setting the path for other former DCEU stars like Henry Cavill or Gal Gadot to take on new roles in James Gunn’s newly minted comic book canon.

Momoa’s character is an interesting addition to the Supergirl story, considering he is not a part of the Tom King-written comic story that the movie is reportedly based on. In the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, a 21-year-old Kara Zor-El gets wrapped up in a star-faring quest to find the murderer of a young girl’s father, something that puts her on the path of the mini-series main antagonist, Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Krem is still a part of this big-screen story, being played by Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, but Lobo will also seemingly factor into the movie’s villainous equation.

Momoa’s DC villain has only been listed as a cameo appearance in the upcoming film, so he will likely not receive much screen time. Seeing as the character is a bounty hunter by trade, one can easily see how he will factor into the overall story, likely clashing with Supergirl as he wants to bring Krem to justice for his own profit.

And, who knows? This may be the beginning for the character in the DCU. Lobo could come back for a potential Supergirl sequel and play the main villain after feeling spurned by the Girl of Steel in the first movie.