Supergirl Movie: Every Villain Confirmed to Appear

The Supergirl trailer is officially here, giving fans their first look at Milly Alcock’s Kryptonian hero as well as the various villains set to appear in the movie. Directed by I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira (who is reportedly already working on a Wonder Woman project for the DCU), Supergirl marks the second big-screen entry to James Gunn’s new interconnected on-screen canon, this time focusing on Superman’s super-powered cousin, Kara Zor-El.

The movie will follow Kara on a planet-hopping revenge quest, as she uses a young girl’s tragic backstory as retribution for her own. However, on her murderous jaunt across the cosmos, the Girl of Steel is set to come up against several formidable foes. Characters like Lobo and Krem of the Yellow Hills have been confirmed to appear in the 2026 blockbuster, but they will not be the only threats Supergirl does battle with.

Supergirl’s debut trailer, which is now available online for everyone to watch, included several looks at the movie’s raucous rogues’ gallery, giving audiences just a tease of the villains ready to put their stamp on the DCU epic.

Supergirl stars House of the Dragon alum Milly Alcock as the titular Metahuman, as well as Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, and Jason Momoa. Set to be the second ever DCU movie (and fourth project overall), Supergirl comes to theaters on June 26, 2026.

Who Are the Villains In Supergirl 2026 Movie?

Lobo

DC

DC’s iconic anti-hero Lobo is set to be one of the villains introduced as part of Supergirl’s super-powered cast. The DCU take on the brooding badass will be played by returning DC actor Jason Momoa (who is best known for his performance as Aquaman/Arthur Curry in the now-defunct DCEU).

Lobo is a cigar-chomping alien bounty hunter who seems to cross paths with Kara and her teenage companion Ruthye on their journey across the stars. He can be seen for a split second in the movie’s debut trailer, stepping through the wreckage of an intergalactic dwelling with his iconic axe in hand as a lit cigar in his mouth (read more about Lobo’s axe here).

Lobo’s inclusion in the Supergirl story may come as a surprise to longtime DC Comics fans. The new 2026 movie has been said to be closely based on the story of Tom King’s beloved Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, a story in which Lobo is not featured. However, given the movie’s branding as this intergalactic manhunt, it is not all that surprising that an alien bounty hunter like Lobo would get in on the action.

Krem of the Yellow Hills

DC

While Lobo may have the most recognizable name attached to DC Studios’ Supergirl movie, it is the cunning Krem of the Yellow Hills that will seemingly play the part of the movie’s central villain. In the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow story, Krem is the main big bad, killing the father of Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young girl whose cause draws the eye of Kara.

He is set to be played by Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts in the upcoming film, appearing in all his bow-wielding, fast-talking glory. It is not immediately clear whether the character had any screen time in Supergirl’s first trailer; however, there is one character who can be seen leaning toward the screen with yellow skin and large, spiked formations on his face, which some have assumed could be the DCU’s version of the iconic villain.

This new look would be a significant departure from how he appears in the comics. In King’s Woman of Tomorrow mini-series, Krem looks more like an intergalactic Robin Hood, with long red locks atop his head, no shirt, and a thick beard. It has been previously reported that Krem will look quite different from his comic book appearance in the new movie, so the snaggle-toothed alien seen in the trailer could very well be him.

Space Pirate Goons

The last villain (or, in this case, villains) who will play a key role in the Supergirl movie are the pirate space goons that make up the brunt of the action in the new DC trailer. While Krem of the Yellow Hills and Lobo might get all the headlines coming out of the 2026 film, it will be the Space Pirate Goons who will end up getting the bulk of the action when everything is said and done.

These unsavory figures seem to be hunting down Kara and Ruthye in Supergirl, with plenty of fight scenes coming between the two girls and these goons/bandits. Fans can get a taste of these fights in the new trailer, with Supergirl fending them off with ease, whether it be by way of her own Kryptonian superpowers or various Space Pirate weapons (like aces, flails, and swords).

Every superhero movie needs its cannon fodder, and it seems like these Space Pirate characters will be Supergirl’s.