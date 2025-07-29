DC Studios Reveals 1 DCU Project’s Release Is Further Away Than We Expected

One of the most anticipated films in James Gunn's DCU has been Teen Titans, a team-up of some of the younger superheroes of the DC universe, with a screenplay written by Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira. Aside from rumors that Damian Wayne would star and lead the superpowered teenage group, DC Studios hasn't officially revealed anything about the film since it was announced last year.

However, after Gunn hired Ana Nogueira to write the Wonder Woman reboot, many wondered if the screenwriter would be left juggling two superhero scripts. Alternatively, did Nogueira moving onto Wonder Woman mean she finished her Teen Titans script, or was the team-up film shelved to let her focus on DC's most popular female superhero?

One fan on Threads decided to ask James Gunn directly about Nogueira's Teen Titans script and whether he's read it yet, only for Gunn to reply, "It doesn't exist. She's been on [Wonder Woman] for a while." Making it clear that this youthful sidekick adventure was further away than fans expected.

Was Teen Titans Ever A Real Project?

Unless Teen Titans was secretly a confusing code name for Wonder Woman, it was always a real project with Ana Nogueira attached to it since at least March 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There was even an update from Deadline in February about the progress on her Teen Titans script, which garnered high praise as "an amazing script" from James Gunn and Peter Safran, but that it wasn't "a finished script:"

"Ana is working on a script, it's something she was really impassioned about, she turned over an amazing script to us. She's fiddling with that now. It's definitely not a finished script."

When confronted by this report on Threads, James Gunn stood by his words and clarified that it was a finished script from Ana Nogueira for Teen Titans that "doesn't exist," not that Teen Titans as a project itself never existed. He simply "asked Ana to move to [Wonder Woman] to finish that first" before trying to finish her work on Teen Titans:

"I don't understand. We said the script's not finished there. I asked Ana to move to [Wonder Woman] to finish that first and she did."

On Threads, Gunn would later explicitly state that, "we just have never read a script," for Nogueira's Teen Titans, and in another response, explained that the "amazing script" referenced in the Deadline report was actually about her Supergirl script as the reason they hired her for Teen Titans, and "other stuff."

With no updates since early this year, Nogueira could have easily been working on the Wonder Woman script for "a while," which likely means that Teen Titans has been shelved for just as long. Although Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chair and CEO Michael De Luca mentioned in May that "James and Peter are working on a live-action Teen Titans," that was only his belief at the time, especially with him no longer being affiliated directly with DC Studios:

"I think James and Peter are working on a live-action Teen Titans, and a new 'Teen Titans Go!' I think actually, too."

It's unknown exactly when Teen Titans was shelved and how long it will stay shelved, but it's far too popular an IP for Gunn to simply leave on the shelf forever, especially with Teen Titans Go! as the company's flagship cartoon series.

However, the delay could have been a blessing in disguise for Teen Titans fans since Nogueira's Wonder Woman could help introduce one of the team's founding members: Donna Troy.