2026's Supergirl Test Screening Reveals the Movie's 1 Issue

2026's Sugergirl movie has one glaring issue, according to new test screening reports. Next summer, Kara Zor-El (aka Superman's Kryptonian cousin) will get the DCU treatment with her very own big-screen blockbuster. Fans recently got a first taste of the new movie thanks to its first official trailer, debuting a sneak peek at Milly Alcock as the Girl of Steel, her intergalactic quest for revenge, and a pair of villains coming after her.

These formidable foes will come in the form of Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills and Jason Momoa as Lobo. Kara is said to be after one (or both) of them as she seeks retribution for the death of a young girl's father. The first trailer did not feature either of them prominently, but it did do enough to get people excited about the upcoming blockbuster.

According to a new report emerging from Supergirl test screenings, the film's villain is the one major issue the movie has at this point in post-production. Posting on X, insider Cryptic4KQuality shared that those in attendance for the recent test screenings said that "it wasn't a bad film," but "The villain is underwhelming:"

"Yes, 'Supergirl' had a test screening. Roughly 2 hours 5 mins. From what I heard, Feedback was not that great but it wasn't a bad film. Some scenes shined alot more than others. Milly is praised for her acting in the role. Lobo has 2 fights. The villain is underwhelming."

Given the movie's reported connection to Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, one can assume this villain complaint refers to Schoenaerts's Krem character, who serves as the central big bad in the beloved comic run.

DC Studios

Krem immediately drew eyes upon his debut in the Supergirl trailer, as he appears in the movie looking significantly different from his comic book counterpart (read more about the Krem of the Yellow Hills differences here). This caused some to worry about how the 2026 DC Studios title would handle the character. Well, it seems those nerves may have been justified.

Industry vet Daniel Richtman shared his own report about the test screenings, posting that "I’ve heard nothing but good things," so this may be a case of certain people not necessarily vibing with what was put to screen and enjoying it, or it could be a genuine cause for concern.

Luckily for Supergirl, there are still several months before release to patch up any issues that audiences may have. Supergirl comes to theaters on June 26, 2026, from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie. The movie stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, the costumed cousin of Superman, as she embarks on a planet-hopping quest for revenge with a young ward named Ruthye.

What's Wrong With Supergirl's Villain?

DC Studios

Hearing that Supergirl may have a problem with its villain is not all that surprising, coming off the movie's debut trailer. Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills, who will seemingly be the central antagonist of the 2026 space-faring epic, opened himself up to criticism the second he appeared on-screen, as he looked significantly different from the version of the character seen in the comics.

On the page, Krem is a bearded, topless, bow-wielding warrior who looks more like the cover model for a highland-set romance novel than an alien DC hero. In the movie, the iconic villain looks unrecognizable, with yellow skin, sharp teeth, and a weird, spiked face.

Immediately, the character of Krem was criticized by fans for being generic. Hearing that he may not be the best part of the movie is not all that surprising, considering all of this.

Not all hope is lost, though. Supergirl can still thrive without having a top-tier villain. Plenty of comic book movies have. Just look at the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. That movie's big bad, Ronan the Accuser, was not all that memorable, but its central cast of heroes was so charming that it didn't matter.

Hopefully, Milly Alcock's Kara can do much the same, being such a great bit of casting that she outshines a subpar antagonist, more than making up for any potential shortcomings the film may have.