Supergirl Movie Unveils First Official Image (And Fans Are Hyped)

Just a week after Superman's release, James Gunn already debuted the first official image from the DCU's next film, Supergirl. Milly Alcock's spunky supe made her on-screen debut in a brief cameo in Gunn's Man of Steel reboot film, but fans are about to get a whole lot more of this fire-cracker of a Kryptonian. Alcock is set to star in a movie of her own as Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl), due out next summer, adapting Tom King's beloved comic book story, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

While Supergirl is just over 11 months away, Gunn and the DC Studios brass have been talking about the movie. Production on the film seemingly wrapped, and Superman is out in theaters (on the backs of David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Rachel Brosnahan), meaning the DCU's marketing eye can turn toward Craig Gillespie's Supergirl movie.

James Gunn took to social media after Superman's release to show off the first official image for Milly Alcock's Supergirl movie. Gunn shared the poster on various social channels. It shows Alcock's Woman of Tomorrow sipping a cold drink in her full supersuit. Next to her is Superman's "Look up" slogan, which has been defaced to say, "Look out."

DC Studios

DC Studios and Warner Bros. seem to be branding the new movie with this "Look out" tagline, which plays off the viral catchphrase from Gunn's debut DCU blockbuster.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026, from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie. The new film stars House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock as the titular cousin of Superman, along with Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, and Jason Momoa as Lobo. It is set to tell the story of a trauma-riddled Lara Zor-El who goes on a self-destructive soul-searching journey across the cosmos and gets tied up in what has been described as a mysterious quest for revenge.

What To Expect From Supergirl's Marketing Campaign

It may surprise some that Supergirl is starting its marketing campaign so early (over 11 months before release), but it actually makes sense to get the ball rolling on the 2026 summer blockbuster.

Right now, James Gunn's Superman and the DCU are riding a wave of positive momentum. Superman earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, is making money at the box office (over $232 million globally), and has fans excited for the franchise's future.

So, why not remind audiences that another DCU movie is already in the works and start drumming up excitement for a title like Supergirl?

This feels especially relevant considering fans have already seen Milly Alcock's Woman of Steel on the big screen. The character's cameo in Superman was heralded as one of the highlights of the film, and audiences have already fallen in love with Alcock's take on Supergirl.

Getting a poster like this out starts the conversation for the new movie. This will likely be followed by a teaser sometime before the end of the year and a full trailer in early 2026, never letting audiences forget that a Supergirl movie is keeping that DCU momentum rolling.