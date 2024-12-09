DC Studios shared the first full look at the logo and font used in the title card for the upcoming 2025 Superman movie.

After completing filming, Superman is set to take the world by storm as it gets ready to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Hype is building to new levels after David Corenswet’s Superman showed up in animated form in Creature Commandos, setting the stage for his Man of Steel to kick off the new DCU in style.

With seven months until Superman’s release date, fans are anxiously waiting for news on when the film’s promotional tour will begin, particularly with regard to its first trailer.

While nothing has been made official on that front, DC Studios is well aware of this film’s significance, continuing to promote it at every turn.

First Look at Font & Logo for 2025's Superman

As shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @DCFilmNews, DC Studios promoted its upcoming Superman movie at Tokyo Comic Con in Makuhari Messe, Chiba City this weekend with a promotional standee that featured the first look at the film's title card.

X

While it's possible that adjustments may be made to this title card & font ahead of the film's main marketing push, the standee's title card uses bold silver lettering for the Superman title under the new red-and-yellow "S" symbol David Corenswet's hero will don.

Fans previously got their first look at the new Superman logo in February, as seen on Isabela Merced's nametag used during the movie's first table read.

When Will the First Superman Trailer Debut?

With this image showing the first look at Superman’s title card, the next natural question is when the fandom will see Corenswet take flight in the movie’s first full trailer. The DCU's first movie is only seven months from its debut, meaning that the trailer's arrival should be imminent.

Some were disappointed to learn that this trailer would not debut during the Superman & Lois series finale, as confirmed by star Michael Cudlitz. This helped the Arrowverse get the send-off it rightly deserved after more than a decade of dominating TV screens on The CW.

The Superman trailer could potentially be set to arrive before the end of 2024, with WB possibly looking to attach it to the release of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim for its December 13 debut. However, should that not come to be, early 2025 is looking like the best option for Gunn's first DCU movie.

Looking ahead, WB may look to an event like Super Bowl LIX, which will take place in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. After Super Bowl LVIII became the most-watched event in TV history, DC Studios would be wise to bank on similar viewing numbers to get plenty of eyes on the first look at this film.

Regardless of the specifics, David Corenswet's debut as Clark Kent is not far off from becoming a reality as DC fans sit back and wait for more news on specifics.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025.