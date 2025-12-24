DC Officially Unveils Its 6th Live-Action Supergirl Costume (Photos)

DC Studios debuted its latest take on the classic Supergirl costume with the release of the first-ever Supergirl trailer. Milly Alcock's live-action Supergirl joins a long on-screen lineage for the beloved Kryptonian. Her new 2026 movie will be just the second time Kara Zor-El has gotten her own solo big-screen adventure, and the first in over four decades.

The first Supergirl trailer is online now, teasing an epic space-faring odyssey starring the Girl of Steel. The debut teaser showed off plenty of planet-hopping action, a couple of exciting villains, and (of course) the character's newest upgraded super suit.

DC

The new live-action Supergirl costume is featured prominently in the debut trailer, with Alcock's metahuman suiting up for several action sequences seen throughout the epic piece of movie marketing.

This new suit appears to be the same one featured in the first Supergirl poster from this past summer, as well as the one on display at the CCXP comic convention.

DC

Her new digs are slightly different than the ones that she wore in her brief appearance in 2025's Superman movie, with a larger, chunkier belt, a new skirt, and a pair of upgraded boots.

Supergirl soars into theaters on June 26, 2026. The new movie marks the second big-screen effort from James Gunn's new DCU. It follows 20-something super, Kara Zor-El, who, after crossing paths with an unlikely ally, is sent on a revenge quest across the stars.

Alcock leads the new film with names like Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Momoa, and Eve Ridley rounding out its super-powered cast.

Every Live-Action Supergirl Costume From Throughout History

Supergirl (1984)

2026's Supergirl marks the first time the character has gotten her own movie since 1984's original film of the same name. Supergirl 84 starred Helen Slater as the titular comic character and features a classic suit reminiscent of comic book movies of the era.

Warner Bros,

Her costume closely mimicked that of Christopher Reeve's Superman, featuring a relatively simple, form-fitting fabric costume with a long, red cape draped down her back. This version of the character features the same red skirt as Milly Alcock's character, albeit slightly shorter than hers.

Warner Bros.

Her belt is also unique, as it appears to be made of plastic, rather than the brushed metal or leather typically used in other live-action takes on the iconic comic character.

Smallville

Over its 10 seasons, The CW's Smallville would become known for its unique takes on classic DC costumes, and Supergirl would not be excluded from this trend. Played by Laura Vandervoort in the hit series, this particular version of the character was much more casual than what fans have become accustomed to in their live-action Supergirls.

The CW

Vandervoort's Kara Zor-El (also known as Kara Kent) had the same color scheme as the classic Supergirl design, albeit in everyday, casual clothes rather than a specific superhero suit. With a blue leather jacket, red skinny jeans, and a yellow t-shirt, all the base pieces of what could be a Supergirl costume are there, without actually being on.

The CW

She would eventually don something a little more reminiscent of the character's comic appearance, featuring a blue crop top and red skirt, but she would never go full Kryptonian, unlike every other live-action version of the character.

Supergirl (TV Series)

The closest facsimile on-screen to Milly Alcock's live-action Supergirl costume is that worn by Melissa Benoist in the beloved Supergirl TV series. This was a modernization of the classic Supergirl design, adding textured material to the base tunic and a new, updated House of El symbol across the chest.

The CW

This Supergirl's symbol was the most significant departure for the character's live-action costume to date, doing away with nearly all semblance of yellow and focusing more on red and blue.

The CW

Her suit was also a darker blue than that of Alcock's character, resembling more a TV take on Henry Cavill's Superman costume than David Corenswet's.

The Flash

Outside of Smallville, The Flash's Supergirl costume is easily the most significant departure of any live-action Supergirl look to date. Sasha Calle's version of the character appears to be an entirely different hero, lacking many of the hallmarks that have made the hero famous.

Warner Bros.

She had no red boots, no skirt, and the whole suit seemed to be on a seamless piece of textured fabric. If anything, this suit resembles Henry Cavill's Superman costume, with an added chunk of red across the shoulders to make her look a little different.

Warner Bros.

With all of this, The Flash's Supergirl look became the most alien-looking of the Supergirl costumes to date, fitting perfectly in the gritty DCEU it found itself in.

Superman (2025)

Even Milly Alcock's version of Supergirl has already gotten a costume upgrade within the newly launched DCU. The outfit the character will wear in Supergirl is not the same one she was seen in during her cameo in 2025's Superman.

DC Studios

In that film, Alcock's Woman of Tomorrow came crashing into Superman's Fortress of Solitude, asking her super-powered cousin for her pet dog, Krypto. The Supergirl costume the character wore in this moment resembled a unique adaptation of David Corenswet's Superman get-up, designed explicitly for the Supergirl character.

DC studios

This design features the ridged look of Corenswet's Man of Steel suit, a raised collar, and a Kingdom Come-inspired House of El crest. Like her comic book counterpart, she also sported the classic red boots, skirt, and belt, albeit with slight modifications for her upcoming solo film.