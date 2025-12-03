2026's Supergirl Movie Reveals New Logo (And It Looks Great)

DC Studios has revealed a brand-new logo for 2026's Supergirl movie. The Supergirl promotional train has officially left the station. As the second-ever DCU movie approaches its June 2026 release date, the film has begun to reveal details related to the Milly Alcock-led superhero epic.

So far, this has included the first-ever full look at the titular character's iconic supersuit, as well as a sneak peek at one of its villains' weapons, pulled straight from the comics. But it does not stop there, as fans eagerly anticipate the movie's debut trailer, Supergirl has revealed a brand-new title treatment.

As a part of its booth at CCXP Brazil, DC Studios debuted a new logo for its upcoming Supergirl movie. This appeared alongside a bar-sized activation for the movie, which included a massive walkthrough area centered around the film that fans can enjoy.

DC Studios

This new logo features the DCU taking on the House of El crest with a slight border and a bold font, with the Supergirl title emblazoned over it.

DC Studios

This is slightly different from the Supergirl logo seen during production, which was much more stylized, featuring a heavily italicized yellow font and a blue background, rather than the character's typical yellow seen on the "S" symbol.

DC Studios

This new logo is much more in line with that of James Gunn's 2025 Superman film, which also opted for a relatively simple House of El symbol (based on that seen in the Kingdom Come comic storyline) and its title placed in front of it.

DC Comics

Supergirl's comic book logo appears entirely different from that of the new movie, featuring a swooshing arc of three-dimensional letters that sport the character's classic color scheme.

Warner Bros.

Another good comparison for this new logo treatment is the title treatment from The CW's Supergirl series, which saw a more traditional Supergirl symbol with the title pasted in front of it.

Warner Bros.

Sahsa Calle's Supergirl character, as seen in 2023's The Flash, never got her own title official logo, but the crest on her chest differed from the 2026 movie's in that it looked much more like the original curvy "S" with some of the texture that Henry Cavill's take on Superman became known for.

Supergirl comes to theaters on June 26, 2026. The new movie marks the second big-screen entry into the newly minted DCU. It will follow Milly Alock's Woman of Tomorrow as she is sent across the galaxy on a revenge-fuelled journey of self-discovery.

Why Did DC Studios Change the Supergirl Logo?

During production, one of the best looks at Supergirl that fans got came in a photo in which Milly Alcock was seen looking over her shoulder in a chair featuring an epic logo for the movie.

This red and blue title treatment was heavily stylized and totally unique from anything else fans had seen in the DCU to that point. While that first logo was impressive, it is not surprising that James Gunn and the DCU have opted to change it for the movie's final push toward release.

This new logo is now much more in line with James Gunn's Superman movie, looking very similar, with the only real difference being that the Supergirl title appears to be spray-painted over the House of El crest, as opposed to just floating there.

This conveys the punk rock nature of the Supergirl character (at least in the form she will appear in the upcoming movie), while still maintaining a distinct house style for DC Studios' Kryptonian-focused title. While not a direct sequel to Superman, the 2026 film will share plenty of connective tissue with it; therefore, pairing the two films' logos in the way Gunn has makes a lot of sense.

It would not come as too much of a shock if James Gunn employs a similar strategy with the franchise's various Batman-based efforts, finding a particular style that works and using it to make it easy to identify what specific bucket it falls into.