Supergirl Movie Will Clarify Superman 2025’s Most Controversial Retcon, Confirms Star

2026's Supergirl is confirmed to provide clarification about Superman's most controversial retcon regarding the titular Kryptonian's origin story. DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn made a controversial change to Superman's origin by revealing the truth behind Jor-El and Lara's message. It turned out that Clark's Kryptonian parents sent him to Earth to enslave humanity and repopulate the planet with Kryptonian children.

While some fans claimed that the message was clear, Superman made it clear that the message was genuine and authentic numerous times, with Gunn putting the final nail in the coffin by pointing out that it was real. The massive twist about Jor-El's message positioned the House of El in a precarious situation because it strongly indicated that Krypton is a society of potential conquerors. Despite that, Supergirl is the best project to provide clarification on that unexpected shift.

Speaking with Nerdtropolis, Supergirl star David Krumholtz, who plays Zor-El (Supergirl's father), teased what lies ahead for the movie while also confirming that the Milly Alcock-led movie will be "sort of further clarifying what the House of El is all about:"

"It’s very true to the graphic novel that it’s based on, Woman of Tomorrow. Which is great. I’m thrilled to be sort of the next piece of telling the story of Krypton and sort of further clarifying what the House of El is all about."

Krumholtz's comments confirmed that Supergirl will shed some light on the dark Superman twist involving Jor-El's message, which is a good thing because the controversial retcon sparked backlash when it was shown in the 2025 movie.

Although Superman's ending may have hinted that Lex Luthor tampered with the message, this was a minor detail not noticed by many fans, meaning it might not be enough to prove that Jor-El's message was fake.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl is a space adventure similar to Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy films, as it follows the titular Kryptonian in her cosmic quest for revenge. The movie stars Milly Alcock, David Krumholtz, Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Eve Ridley. Supergirl premieres in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Will Supergirl Retcon Superman's Controversial Twist?

At this stage, Supergirl has the opportunity to retcon the controversial Superman twist that director James Gunn introduced. However, Gunn's past comments suggest that the message is 100% real, noting that it is a fun twist because it was unexpected, as no one would have predicted that it would be Superman's own parents who would bring him down.

While Supergirl will likely not reverse the controversial retcon, it can further clarify the twist through Kara Zor-El's perspective. Superman established that Kara often wants to go to planets with a red sun to get drunk, and the reason behind this could be her resentment toward the House of El's ways.

It's possible that not everyone in the House of El agrees with Jor-El's endgame. Based on David Krumholtz's latest comments, it seems that his character, Zor-el, is an opposing force against Jor-El, but this could prove to be his downfall. This could hint at Kara's potential animosity toward Jor-El. It's also possible that she doesn't blame Kal-el for his father's ruthless goals, knowing that he was still a baby before the fall of Krypton.

It is a different story altogether if Kara knew about Jor-El's message, but decided to keep it from her cousin. Given that rumors claimed that Superman might return the favor and end up appearing in Supergirl, an honest conversation between the pair about the House of El could be in the cards, leading to a potential agreement between them that they will likely forge a new legacy to establish the House of El as more of a symbol of hope rather than dominion.