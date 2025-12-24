George Lucas Removed 1 Clever Palpatine Line from 'Revenge of the Sith'

The writer behind the official Revenge of the Sith novelization recently revealed that George Lucas removed one clever Palpatine line that could have changed Star Wars forever. Earlier this year, Revenge of the Sith marked 20 years as part of the Star Wars canon, with exactly two decades having passed since its theatrical premiere. As part of the festivities, those involved in the movie's production have been laying it all out on the table, looking back at the film that was supposed to be the end of the Skywalker Saga.

One of those people was the author of the official Revenge of the Sith novel, Matthew Stover. Stover told all as a part of a new deluxe release of his Star Wars book, adding new context to fan-favorite scenes as well as various behind-the-scenes stories.

In one of these 20th-anniversary flights of fancy, Stover revealed one curious note that George Lucas had about his initial draft of his Star Wars book. Speaking as a part of the Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition novel, Stover broke down one change the Star Wars creator had about his initial take on the movie.

According to Stover, his original draft included a line in which the devious Emperor Palpatine told Anakin that he loved him. During the sequence where Palpatine revealed his true Sith nature to the young Jedi, Anakin asked Palpatine, "You won't even fight – ?" To which Palpatine replied, "Fight you?"

Lucasfilm

In his original draft, Stover said, "This line read, 'Fight you? Anakin, I love you.'" However, Lucas kiboshed this idea. Stover pondered that "My understanding is that he deleted it despite understanding that Palpatine is only lying to manipulate Anakin:"

"In my original draft. This line read, 'Fight you? Anakin, I love you.' Mr. Lucas struck out the second sentence in his line edit. My understanding is that he deleted it despite understanding that Palpatine is only lying to manipulate Anakin."

"The reasoning, to the best of my recollection, was that love is so alien to the mindset of the dark side," Stover added:

"The reasoning, to the best of my recollection, was that love is so alien to the mindset of the dark side that Palpatine can’t comprehend why a lie like that might persuade someone."

This clever 'profession' of love would have seemingly been for Palpatine to ingratiate himself further with Anakin, tugging on the Jedi's vulnerabilities, knowing that it would have been enough for the young Force user to give in to Palpatine's plan.

Stover's special 20th anniversary edition of the official Revenge of the Sith novellization is now available in bookstores worldwide. Fans can also watch the 2005 Lucasfilm movie on Disney+ right now.

Why Did George Lucas Remove Revenge of the Sith's 'I Love You' Line?

Lucasfilm

As is the case with any changes like this, fans will have questions about why George Lucas opted to cut Palpatine's "I love you" from the Revenge of the Sith official novel.

When it came to the novellizations of his Star Wars movies, Lucas was pretty open to the authors adding new layers to the films with minor changes. Stover did precisely this with the changes he made to scenes, such as adding new context for why Yoda abandoned Obi-Wan during the fall of the Jedi.

However, it seems Lucas saw this alleged admission of love as a step too far for Palpatine's character. It does make sense that the director would want to cut this particular line if you think about it.

In Palpatine's wooing of Anakin to the Dark Side, it is the Jedi's love of his mother and Padme that ultimately wins him over. Palpatine tells the young Force user that with the power of the Sith flowing within him, he may be able to save Padme from the death Anakin had foreseen in his dreams.

It is his love for Natalie Portman's character and the potential that he might be able to save her from a near-certain fate that causes him to turn his back on the Jedi way.

Had Palpatine said, "I love you," that would have taken the focus off names like Padme and put them onto Palpatine himself. This would have significantly muddied Anakin's intentions in giving in to the Dark Side.