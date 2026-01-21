Yes, Anakin Will Return In Ahsoka Season 2, But It Won't Go the Way Fans Want

Many fans want Anakin Skywalker to have a specific character arc in Ahsoka Season 2, but Dave Filoni already alluded to his role in the upcoming season, and it likely won't line up with what many are hoping for. Hayden Christensen returned as Anakin Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time since 2005's Revenge of the Sith. He also reprised his role in Disney+'s Ahsoka series, and it has already been confirmed that he will be coming back once again in 2026's Season 2.

Anakin had an extremely specific role in Ahsoka Season 1. He appeared to Ahsoka in the World Between Worlds and served as her master one last time. Essentially, he taught Ahsoka one final lesson that she needed to learn, and that was it. Anakin also showed up once again at the end of Season 1 as a Force ghost on Peridea, but that scene alluded that he would simply be watching over Ahsoka in the future. However, many fans have theories that he will be getting more involved in Season 2.

In an interview with Vanity Fair that was conducted in 2023 after Ahsoka Season 1 aired on Disney+, Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer and newly appointed co-president Dave Filoni explained Anakin's role in the series. Filoni talked about how Anakin fits into the Ahsoka story and how extensive his presence will be in the show.

Specifically, Filoni revealed that Lucasfilm founder and Star Wars creator George Lucas already "resolved everything about Anakin" and that he is "not trying to add anything to that." This is seemingly Filoni's way of saying that he will not be changing Anakin's character arc or where he ended up in Return of the Jedi by bringing him back and sending him on another adventure that would change who Anakin is:

"My feeling about Anakin is that George resolved everything about Anakin. I don’t think I have anything to do there. I’m not trying to add anything to that."

The Lucasfilm executive also went on to say that Anakin is simply a complementary figure to Ahsoka in the character's self-titled series. At its core, Ahsoka is "about her point of view on Anakin" and "about what Anakin taught her," rather than the show further exploring Anakin and providing another revelation about him.

To really tell fans exactly how Anakin will be to Ahsoka in Season 2 and anywhere else he might show up post-Return of the Jedi, Filoni compared his presence to the "Obi-Wan role that we saw in the old movies" where he is more of a sideline teacher or coach than an active participant in the conflict:

"Everything Anakin’s involved with is about her. It’s about her point of view on Anakin. It’s about what Anakin taught her. He’s there in more of an Obi-Wan role that we saw in the old movies."

Some fans have a specific idea of what they want Anakin to do in Ahsoka Season 2. The end of Season 1 teased that the Mortis gods would get involved in Season 2 in some way. Anakin already has some experience with the Mortis gods, as does Ahsoka, so it makes sense for them to come back.

Many will remember in The Clone Wars Season 3 when Anakin proved himself to the Father when he was able to control both the Son and the Daughter. This symbolized that Anakin could control both the Light and Dark sides of the Force, and that he truly was the Chosen One.

Since Ahsoka is set after Return of the Jedi and Anakin has already fulfilled the prophecy of the Chosen One, many think that he will come back in Season 2 and take the Father's place.

Because the Father represents balance and Anakin literally brought the Force into balance, many feel as though Anakin being a god-like figure who watches over the universe would be the cherry on top of his character arc.

This would not only fit perfectly in Ahsoka Season 2, but would also set up Anakin's potential returns in any future project that deals with the Force.

However, based on what Filoni said about everything being "resolved" when it comes to Anakin, it doesn't seem as though Filoni will do something like that in Season 2. It would be adding another layer to Anakin's character arc and journey, and that just doesn't seem like something Filoni would do after he publicly stated that George Lucas wrapped up Anakin's story.

However, it is still possible that something like that could happen if George Lucas talked to Filoni about it sometime in the past. Lucas and Filoni may have mapped out some storyline where Anakin does eventually take the place of the Father, and if that is the case, Filoni would likely do it since he seemingly wants Anakin's character arc to remain the way Lucas wanted it.

What Will Anakin's Role in Ahsoka Season 2 and Beyond Be?

Some fans will probably be upset that Anakin likely will not be taking over the role the Father was in and transcend the afterlife as many know it in Ahsoka Season 2. While it may not be as exciting as something like that would be, Anakin will likely still act as a mentor to Ahsoka just as he did in Season 1.

The most notable part of Filoni's comments was that Anakin will be to Ahsoka what Obi-Wan was for Luke. On one hand, this is an amazing full-circle moment. Obi-Wan was Anakin's best friend and brother, so Anakin following in his footsteps in the netherworld of the Force just seems right.

That part of the quote also teases that Anakin can show up in a major way in Season 2 and beyond. As a Force ghost, Obi-Wan still had a substantial role in the original trilogy and helped Luke immensely. If Anakin serves a similar role, he will likely have a decent amount of screen time and can still drive the plot forward.

It would also be an incredibly powerful sequence of events if Anakin were to teach Ahsoka how to eventually become one with the Force and become a ghost when she dies. Ahsoka Season 2 still needs to answer one crucial question about Anakin's own time becoming a Force ghost, so it could be the perfect project for Anakin to pass that knowledge down to Ahsoka so that she can live on forever as well.

No matter what his role will look like, many fans are extremely excited to see Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker again. After Ahsoka Season 2, it is unclear where he will show up again, but Star Wars fans can rest assured that he will come back again at some point.