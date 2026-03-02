Monarch Season 2 Merch Reveals Full Look At Titan X (Photos)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 pulled back the curtain on what Titan X really looks like based on official merchandise shown online. The sophomore run of the hit MonsterVerse TV series introduced a brand-new Titan, codenamed Titan X, that has what it takes to stand toe to toe with Kong and Godzilla, thanks to its massive scale. While the Titan's backstory has yet to be revealed in Season 2, Monarch confirmed that Titan X was initially trapped in Axis Mundi (a world between worlds dimension between Earth and Hollow Earth) before being set free during the rescue mission to save Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) in Episode 1.

Fans (via the MonsterVerse subreddit) were able to spot the best look yet at Titan X at the Playmates booth at Toy Fair 2026 in New York, showcasing the full design of the gigantic sea beast Titan from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2.

The Playmates figure revealed that Titan X has a grayish-purple skin and a reptilian snout with a sharp nasal horn and spiky brow ridges. The creature's razor-sharp teeth could prove deadly against its enemies.

Titan X's eyes also have bioluminescent properties, as shown in the official Season 2 trailer, and its spines also appear to exhibit the same features to announce its presence in the high seas.

Apple TV+

Titan X also has four pairs of sea turtle-like flippers and eight flexible tentacles with barbed hooks to retrieve its prey. Some have pointed out that it is the MonsterVerse's version of a Kraken, due to its sheer size, which can be a formidable challenge for the eventual Alpha Titan, Godzilla.

Apple TV+

What makes Titan X more dangerous is the fact that Monarch Season 2, Episode 1 confirmed that it can be highly agile in both water and land, meaning that it clearly has what it takes to cause some problems not only for Godzilla, but also for Kong and other land-dwelling Titans (and even humans).

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 explores the mystery of Titan X's arrival before Godzilla's eventual clash with King Ghidorah in Godzilla: King of Monsters. The series has a star-studded cast led by Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anne Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto, and Anders Holm.

New episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 premiere every Friday on Apple TV+ at 3 a.m. ET./midnight PT.

Why Titan X Can Become the MonsterVerse’s Most Terrifying Threat

Apple TV+

At this point in the MonsterVerse timeline, the events of Godzilla: King of Monsters have yet to happen, meaning that Godzilla has yet to face his biggest challenge yet in the form of the three-headed space dragon, King Ghidorah. While Titan X is the perfect warm-up before Godzilla's eventual clash with Ghidorah, Monarch Season 2's main villain is not a walk in the park for the future Alpha Titan.

The MonsterVerse spinoff established that Titan X has a clear symbiotic relationship with the pesky Sea Scarabs, first seen in the show's 1957 timeline, where Keiko, Bill Randa, and Lee Shaw encountered them. The Scarabs would then return to torment Lee Shaw while inside his pod before he escaped, and it proved to be a deadly creature programmed to kill anyone in its path.

The revelation on how dangerous these Scarabs are proves that Titan X can utilize them as hidden weapons against any Titan because Monarch already showed how much damage hordes of these creatures can do at any given time.

Titan X can also become the MonsterVerse's terrifying threat, as the creature holds clear supremacy in the deep seas. Even Kong knew that it was wise to back off in Episode 1's ending because he knew that he couldn't outmatch Titan X effectively underwater. Although Godzilla has what it takes to fight off sea-dwelling Titans, the massive scale of Titan X could allow the villain to outmaneuver the MonsterVerse Alpha and temporarily render it unconscious.

The fact that Titan X has god-like status makes it even scarier, as it could disrupt the status quo and reshape the ecosystem.