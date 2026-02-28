DC Officially Confirms Its 8th Villain Movie Will Release In 2026

A brand-new villain-centric movie will be released within the greater DC Universe later in 2026. While DC's heroes are at the forefront of storytelling more often than not on the big screen, the franchise is well known for its impressive rogues' gallery and their growing popularity over the years. More so than other companies, DC is also famous for putting those villains into the spotlight for their own stories, some of which have become major successes.

DC Studios is set to release Clayface, directed by James Watkins, on October 23, 2026. Starring Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan, this film will be the first in James Gunn's new DC Universe to focus on a villain, as Clayface is classically known as one of Batman's most notable antagonists. He was also utilized as a villain in 2024's Creature Commandos Season 1, the first project released in the DCU.

DC Comics

Originally known as actor Matt Hagen, the leading character undergoes an experimental procedure after his face is mutilated in a confrontation with a gangster. While the process is believed to go well, things go horribly wrong soon after, as Hagen's body becomes a massive amalgamation of clay that he can change into almost anything he wants.

This movie will be the eighth live-action film in DC history to use a villain rather than a hero as its central hero. Ahead are seven other past DC films fitting that same designation:

Catwoman

Warner Bros.

Patience Phillips, one of DC's many versions of Catwoman, took center stage on the big screen in 2004 for her own Catwoman solo movie. Halle Berry played the leading role, and her supporting cast included Benjamin Bratt, Alex Borstein, and Sharon Stone. The film eventually became one of the biggest flops in superhero movie history, only grossing $82 million at the global box office.

Known as painfully shy, Patience works as a graphic designer for a cosmetics company on the verge of releasing a breakthrough anti-aging product. Finding herself in the middle of a major corporate conspiracy, she is murdered, but she is then revived by an Egyptian mau cat that grants her metahuman abilities and helps her become Catwoman.

Suicide Squad

Warner Bros.

Coming as the third movie in the DC Extended Universe, David Ayer's Suicide Squad introduced fans to a team of villains who were branded as "the worst heroes ever." Starring Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney, the film became one of the DCEU's bigger hits, grossing nearly $750 million globally.

The movie highlights Amanda Waller assembling Task Force X, a team of incarcerated metahuman criminals, to go against the threat of a powerful supernatural villain, the Enchantress. With bombs embedded in their necks, the team has to learn how to work together and stay alive, embracing their dark nature while doing their best to save the world at the same time.

Joker

Warner Bros.

While the Joker has a vast history in DC movies, 2019 gave the character his first chance at a solo story in Todd Phillips' award-winning Joker. Joaquin Phoenix embraced the leading role of Arthur Fleck, and his A-list supporting cast included Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Brett Cullen. While the film earned mixed reviews from fans and critics, it became the first R-rated movie in history to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Starting as a failed comedian, Arthur Fleck struggles to connect with people, pushing through his day job as a clown while trying to feel like he's part of the world. Slowly descending into insanity, he turns himself into a criminal mastermind and goes under the moniker of the Joker.

Birds of Prey

Warner Bros.

Shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. released its first DC female team-up movie, Kathy Yan's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. Bringing back Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, the supporting cast included Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Rosie Perez, and Ali Wong. Facing the struggles of the pandemic, the movie earned strong reviews but only grossed $205 million worldwide.

Following Harley Quinn's breakup with the Joker, she goes on the run and crosses paths with a self-absorbed crime boss called the Black Mask and plenty of other thugs. She eventually joins forces with Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya in her fight to get her life back together.

The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros.

James Gunn took over one of DC's biggest franchises in 2021, directing and writing the sequel/reboot, The Suicide Squad. Bringing back some of the original movie's cast, this film also introduced John Cena's Peacemaker, Idris Elba's Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man, and countless other major stars. While the film was released in the middle of the pandemic, hindering its box office potential, The Suicide Squad earned excellent reviews from critics and fans.

In James Gunn's film, Amanda Waller sends out a new version of Task Force X to the island of Corto Maltese to destroy a lab containing "Project Starfish." This turns out to be a massive, interdimensional, star-shaped alien that threatens to destroy the island and control its population.

Black Adam

Warner Bros.

After years of teases and hype, Warner Bros. delivered Black Adam to audiences in 2022. Behind the star power of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, this film's cast also featured Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Aldis Hodge. Behind up-and-down reviews, the film grossed just under $400 million globally, despite The Rock's most valiant efforts to promote it.

Set in the fictional country of Kahndaq, Black Adam is brought back into existence after 5,000 years and garners the attention of the Justice Society. Facing off against Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone, his rage-induced form of justice spells danger for anybody in his path as he goes after new enemies.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Warner Bros.

DC's most recent villain movie is the follow-up effort to one of its most successful movies ever, 2024's Joker: Folie à Deux. Bringing back Joaquin Phoenix, the sequel also stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and features Zazie Beetz, Harry Lawtey, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Brendan Gleeson. While the first movie was a massive hit, Joker 2 became one of 2024's biggest flops, only grossing just over $200 million globally.

This film picks up with Arthur Fleck awaiting trial for his crimes as the Joker, falling in love with his fellow inmate Lee (better known as Harley Quinn). Going into multiple musical numbers, they explore their shared insanity and wild fantasies, which leads to Arthur renouncing his Joker persona and going down a new path.