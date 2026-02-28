Star Wars Officially Unveils The Eleventh Brother

Star Wars just released the best look yet at what the Eleventh Brother will look like in Maul: Shadow Lord, highlighting his mysterious mask, armor, and more. The Eleventh Brother was introduced in Tales of the Jedi Season 1 when he faced off against Ahsoka Tano in one episode of that series. He was brought back briefly in Tales of the Empire, where he could be seen at Fortress Inquisitorius, and now he will be returning again in 2026's Maul: Shadow Lord.

Hsbro Pulse recently announced via Instagram that it would be releasing two brand new Star Wars action figures as part of its merchandise line for Maul: Shadow Lord, and one of those figures will be for the Eleventh Brother. Notably, this is the first traditional action figure that has ever been released for the Eleventh Brother, and it offers fans the best look they have ever received at his character design.

Hasbro

The figure of the Eleventh Brother, which will be released alongside a figure of Marrok, will be dressed in his Inquisitor costume and his "crow" mask. It will come with two lightsabers; one with blades, and one without.

Hasbro

The figure's packaging includes a close-up of the Eleventh Brother's face, which also allows buyers to get a good look at his mask in high resolution.

Hasbro

Like all of Hasbro's Star Wars Vintage Collection action figures, the Eleventh Brother will have multiple points of articulation and will stand 3.75 inches off the ground. It is worth noting that this action figure is technically the first time that fans have received a full-body look at the Eleventh Brother, where his entire body can be seen clearly.

Hasbro

In the Disney+ shows in which the Eleventh Brother has appeared, fans haven't been able to see a lot of fine details in the character's mask or outfit, as he has been showcased in darker lighting. However, that is not the case for the action figure. The figure not only highlights exactly how the Eleventh Brother's mask looks, but also his skeleton-like fingers, which are unnaturally long and look as though they are bones.

Hasbro

For example, in one promotional image, the Eleventh Brother has one hand wrapped around his lightsaber with the back of his fingers facing the camera, and the bone-like design is very visible.

Lucasfilm

The Eleventh Brother's design has stayed consistent across the three projects he has been featured in. Of course, Maul: Shadow Lord has not been released yet, so Star Wars fans have no idea how prominently he will be showcased in that series, but he did at least pop up in the official trailer, where his white crow mask and red eyes were on display.

However, it is worth noting that in Tales of the Jedi, his mask looks a bit different from what it does in Tales of the Empire and Maul: Shadow Lord, and on the action figure.

Lucasfilm

For instance, in Tales of the Empire and Maul: Shadow Lord, the Eleventh Brother has an opening on each side of his mask that runs from the bottom of the nostrils to the bottom of the mask. They slightly curve inward. In Tales of the Jedi, those openings are not there.

Lucasfilm/Hasbro

It is also worth mentioning that there are two gadgets on his belt in Tales of the Jedi that are seemingly not there on the action figure.

Lucasfilm

The Tales of the Empire version of the Eleventh Brother looks nearly identical to the way the character is depicted as the action figure. His mask has those openings on the bottom part of it, and the color of the mask just looks closer to that of the action figure, and in Maul: Shadow Lord.

Lucasfilm/Hasbro

It is also worth noting that the shape of the Eleventh Brother's hood in Tales of the Empire (a project that will be fixed when Maul is released) is exactly the same shape as the hood on the action figure.

So, in Maul: Shadow Lord, fans can expect the Eleventh Brother to look more like he did in Tales of the Empire since the action figure is supposed to be based on the design from Maul.

The style change makes sense. Tales of the Jedi was released first, but in the Star Wars timeline, it takes place later than Tales of the Empire and Maul, so it is possible that the Eleventh Brother slightly altered his costume and mask between the events of those two projects and Tales of the Jedi.

Will The Eleventh Brother Have a Major Role in Maul: Shadow Lord?

The more that is revealed about Maul: Shadow Lord, the more it seems like the Eleventh Brother will have a much larger role in the series than he did in his previous appearances.

For example, the Eleventh Brother has been featured in nearly every piece of marketing or merchandise that has been revealed for Maul: Shadow Lord. He first appeared in the show's official trailer and is now receiving an action figure.

It is also important to note that Funko confirmed it would be releasing a Pop! of the Eleventh Brother (who will officially be named The Crow (Inquisitor) on the box of that Pop!). So, based on how much he has shown up so far in the marketing campaign, he may play a fairly big role in the show.

Notably, the character does not die until he duels Ahsoka Tano in Tales of the Jedi, so he will definitely not be killed in Maul: Shadow Lord.