Maul Shadow Lord Unveils a Major Ahsoka Series Cameo

A major villain in the Ahsoka Disney+ series crossed over into the world of animation, as they were recently featured in the official trailer for Maul: Shadow Lord, one of Star Wars' 2026 projects. Characters from different Star Wars titles cross over from project to project all the time, as Star Wars, for the most part, tells one central story that involves the same characters. However, sometimes, fans don't know that certain characters will be showing up in other places, as was the case with one Ahsoka villain.

Disney+ and Star Wars recently unveiled the official trailer for Maul: Shadow Lord, an upcoming animated series that will be centered around Sam Witwer's Maul and what he was up to between Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. The trailer included a lot of footage of Maul and some other characters, but it also notably featured Marrok, a character who was most prominently showcased in Ahsoka Season 1.

Lucasfilm

At around the 1:20 mark in the trailer, Marrok revealed himself to Maul with his lightsaber drawn. The two stared at each other for a moment and even began fighting with their lightsabers before the camera cut away to something else.

Lucasfilm

It is also worth noting that, while Marrok was on-screen, dialogue could be heard that said, "The Emperor wants you dead." It is unclear if this was Marrok speaking or another character, but considering they had a deep, gravely voice (like Marrok did in Ahsoka), it can be assumed that the person saying that was Marrok.

Lucasfilm

The footage did not reveal how extensive Marrok's role will be in the series, but the fact that he even showed up is extremely important. As mentioned, Marrok was heavily included in Ahsoka, and he died in that show after being struck down by Ahsoka Tano. However, when he was killed, some green smoke came out from behind his armor, teasing that he wasn't a real person.

Most likely, that smoke meant that the real Marrok had died sometime in the past and that his body was resurrected by Morgan Elsbeth or one of the other witches of Dathomir. That would have resulted in Marrok being almost like a zombie, which would have also explained why he did not talk much.

It is also worth noting that Marrok made a brief appearance in Tales of the Empire, but it was strictly a cameo as he did not really impact the overall narrative.

Maul: Shadow Lord will premiere on Disney+ on April 6, 2026. The full trailer for the upcoming series can be seen below:

What Will Marrok's Role Be in Maul: Shadow Lord?

Lucasfilm

Because Marrok was an Inquisitor, and since he seemingly told Maul that the Emperor wanted Maul dead, it can be inferred that he will be on a mission to hunt down and kill Maul in Maul: Shadow Lord.

Marrok's inclusion in Maul isn't what is important. Characters make cameos and special appearances in Star Wars shows all the time. However, it was confirmed in the trailer that Marrok and Maul will cross blades at some point in the series.

It is entirely possible that, when they fight, Maul will strike down Marrok and kill him. If that were to happen, it would confirm that, in Ahsoka, Marrok was nothing more than a resurrected shell of himself and not a real person.

It is also possible that, if that were to happen, Morgan Elsbeth could make a cameo after Marrok has been killed. It would likely showcase her resurrecting Marrok with Nightsister magic, further proving that he was a mindless servant to her in Ahsoka.