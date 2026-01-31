Disney Will Bring Back 11 Major Star Wars Jedi In 2026

Star Wars is set to have a major year in 2026, and fans will get to see the return of nearly a dozen Jedi on both the big screen and on Disney+. Some of the most popular faces since Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm will be on full display throughout 2026, as a few major Star Wars releases will take place over the course of the year. First up, on May 22, 2026, The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released, marking the first time a Star Wars film has premiered since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Later in 2026, Disney+ subscribers will be treated to Ahsoka Season 2, which will have major implications on the future of the MandoVerse. Fans will also get a chance to see the first Star Wars: Visions spin-off series titled Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi.

However, it is also important to remember that a Clone Wars sequel series (and a Rebels prequel) titled Maul: Shadow Lord will also be coming out sometime in 2026. It will feature Sam Witwer's return as Maul and fill in the gaps for that character between the events of The Clone Wars Season 7 and Star Wars Rebels Season 2.

Every Star Wars project that will be coming out in 2026 has been confirmed to showcase at least one Jedi, except for the Maul series. It is entirely possible that one or more Jedi will show up in that series as a surprise, but it has not been confirmed.

Every Jedi Returning to Star Wars in 2026

Grogu

Lucasfilm

Grogu may not be a Jedi Knight or Jedi Master (or even be involved with the Jedi Order anymore), but he still possesses Jedi abilities and was being trained in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant before Order 66.

Grogu will be returning in The Mandalorian & Grogu, where he will continue his journey as Din Grogu alongside Din Djarin. Grogu has used his connection to the Force on many occasions throughout The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, especially when he was off training with Luke Skywalker, and fans can expect to see those abilities present on the big screen for the first time in May.

Lah Kara

Lucasfilm

Lah Kara is the main character in the two episodes of Star Wars: Visions that are under the "Ninth Jedi" umbrella. As mentioned, a Visions spin-off titled Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi will be released in 2026, but the specific date has not yet been revealed.

No matter when it is released, fans will get to see Lah Kara continue her journey and grow as a Jedi. The last fans saw of her, she was on board a ship after escaping bounty hunters. While on the ship, she vowed to become strong with the Force, become a better Jedi, and rescue her father, Lah Zhima, which is likely where the spin-off series will pick up.

Lah Zhima

Lucasfilm

Lah Zhima is the father of Lah Kara and will be featured in Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi. Visions and its spin-off are not recognized as Star Wars canon, but they still have their own continuity. In that continuity, Lah Zhima is known to be a legendary sabersmith, meaning that he builds lightsabers.

As mentioned, Lah Zhima was captured by Sith Jedi hunters. The spin-off anime series will likely explore Lah Zhima's time in captivity and how Lah Kara will free him.

Ahsoka Tano

Lucasfilm

A lot of Jedi will be returning in Ahsoka Season 2, but Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano will be leading the sophomore season of the Disney+ series. At the end of Season 1, Ahsoka and Sabine were still trapped on Peridea, an entirely new and different galaxy.

Two of Ahsoka's major villains, Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll, are also still on Peridea, but they were split up. Not much is known about the plot of Ahsoka Season 2, but, due to the major Baylan Skoll tease at the end of Season 1, many believe that the Mortis gods will be getting involved in some way.

Sabine Wren

Lucasfilm

Sabine Wren is not any more Force-sensitive than the average person in Star Wars, but she is still technically a Jedi since she was trained in the Jedi Arts by Ahsoka Tano. In Ahsoka Season 1, it was revealed that Sabine Wren had some Force-sensitivity, but not anything near the levels of someone like Ahsoka or Ezra Bridger.

Sabine stopped training with Ahsoka for some time, as Ahsoka thought Sabine was training for the wrong reasons, but she began to teach Sabine again when they reunited. In Ahsoka Season 2, Sabine will likely learn more as she is still stranded on Peridea with Ahsoka.

Ezra Bridger

Lucasfilm

Star Wars Rebels had one of the most emotional endings of any Star Wars project, as one of the show's main characters, Ezra Bridger, essentially sacrificed himself by sending himself and Thrawn off into hyperspace so that the galaxy could be saved from the Grand Admiral's grip. However, Ezra popped up again in Ahsoka in an entirely different galaxy, Peridea.

Ezra reunited with Ahsoka and Sabine, and, although the latter two were stranded on Peridea at the end of the season, Ezra secretly boarded Thrawn's ship, the Chimaera, and traveled back to the main galaxy. There, he met up with Hera Syndulla and will likely be aiding the New Republic in the coming war against Thrawn.

Baylan Skoll

Lucasfilm

Baylan Skoll will be returning in Ahsoka Season 2 despite the tragic passing of actor Ray Stevenson. Stevenson's friend and Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann will take on the role of Baylan for Season 2. Baylan is not technically a Jedi during the point of the timeline where Ahsoka takes place, but, in the past, he was a powerful Jedi warrior.

In Season 2, Baylan will likely continue searching for the ancient power he heard calling to him on Peridea in Season 1. That power has not yet been revealed, but it likely has something to do with the Mortis gods. Some theories claim that Abeloth, an extremely powerful and horrifying entity, is what Baylan may stumble upon, but only time will tell.

Shin Hati

Lucasfiilm

Shin Hati is the apprentice of Baylan Skoll, and it was clear that Baylan leaving her behind at the end of Season 1 was extremely hurtful to her. Like Baylan, Shin is not a Jedi, but Baylan used a lot of Jedi training to teach her.

After Baylan's departure, Shin joined forces with the bandits on Peridea. The last time she was shown, she was still with the bandits, but fans can expect her to be involved with Ahsoka, Sabine, and probably Baylan in Season 2. It is possible that, by the end of the season, she could turn to the light side.

Anakin Skywalker

Lucasfilm

Anakin Skywalker is undoubtedly the most powerful Jedi that will appear in 2026. After returning in Ahsoka Season 1, Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka Season 2. The extent of his role has not been confirmed, but, since he appeared as a Force ghost at the end of the first installment, he will likely still have some lessons to teach Ahsoka, or at least some friendly advice.

However, if the Mortis gods do get involved in Season 2, it is possible that Anakin could have a more hands-on approach as well, as he is more than familiar with them after what happened in The Clone Wars.

Marrok

Lucasfilm

Marrok was a former Jedi who appeared in Ahsoka Season 1. He perished in a lightsaber fight with Ahsoka, but, when he was struck down, some green smoke flew out of his body, indicating that he was not a living being and was instead a creation of the Nightsisters of Dathomir.

Whether he survived the encounter is currently unknown, though Marrok is set to return through Maul: Shadow Lord, which takes place prior to his possible demise.

The Eleventh Brother

Star Wars

Another Inquisitor making a return in Maul: Shadow Lord is The Eleventh Brother, who made his first appearance in a duel against Ahsoka in Tales of the Jedi.

The upcoming Disney+ series should remedy the former Jedi's appearance, as he went down rather easily the last time fans saw him.

BONUS: Devon Izara

Star Wars

A new Jedi joining the universe via Maul: Shadow Lord is Devon Izara, a Twi'lek Jedi who finds herself on Janix in the aftermath of Order 66.

Based on her crossing paths with Darth Maul, some fans have speculated that Devon could eventually become Darth Talon, a fan-favorite Sith from Star Wars Legends.

BONUS: Eeko-Dio-Daki

Star Wars

Maul: Shadow Lord will introduce another brand new Jedi in its upcoming episodes, named Master Eeko-Dio-Daki.

Little is known about the character beyond, though the recent trailer showed him using the Force to stop oncoming traffic in Janix's undercity.

BONUS: Tel-Rea Vokkos

Bit Reactor

Tel-Rea Vokkos will be a playable character in the 2026 Star Wars video game titled Zero Company. Not much is known about Vokkos, but it has been confirmed that she is a Tognath Jedi who became a member of Zero Company after the death of her master.