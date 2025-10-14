Ahsoka Season 2 Photo Sparks Crazy Mortis Gods Theories

A new Ahsoka Season 2 photo sparked speculation online, with some theorizing it could have connections to the iconic Mortis Gods. The Mortis Gods were introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as a trio of beings heralding over the franchise's central Force, with each representing one side of the mystical energy (the light, the dark, and the gray). They came back into play at Ahsoka Season 1's end, as Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi was stranded on a planet that some have taken to be the home of these gods, Mortis.

In another bout of rampant Ahsoka speculation, some fans seem to think a new wrap photo from Season 2 may be hiding a secret Mortis Gods connection. The image in question was posted online by series star Natasha Liu Bordizzo, celebrating the end of Ahsoka Season 2 filming.

Instagram

It captures what appears to be the shadows of Bordizzo and her co-star, Rosario Dawson, reflecting off a metallic surface as they hold their hands in the air. However, it is the positioning of their hands that has fans talking.

Bordizzo's one arm is being held straight up, while Dawson's is at a 45-degree angle, perfectly mimicking the Mortis Gods mural seen in Star Wars Rebels.

Lucasfilm

In that rendering of the Daughter, Father, and Son (the three Mortis Gods/Ones), the Father's hand is straight up, next to the Son's, sticking out just like Dawson's seems to be. Some have taken this to be a subtle nod at the Mortis God mural, despite not featuring a Daughter stand-in.

Ahsoka Season 1 has now wrapped production and is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026. The new series will follow Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi master as she remains stranded outside the known galaxy. She, along with her Mandalorian protege Sabine Wren, must venture to escape their other-worldly binds, all while the terrifying Grand Admiral Thrawn amasses power in the prime Star Wars universe.

How Will the Mortis Gods Play Into Ahsoka Season 2

Whether this Ahsoka Season 2 picture was a subtle nod at the Mortis Gods remains to be seen, but it seems highly likely that the trio of Star Wars mystics is a part of the upcoming season in some form.

The end of Ahsoka Season 1 teased the Mortis Gods playing heavily into Season 2, with some theorizing that the out-of-the-known-galaxy planet that Ahsoka and Sabine have been stranded on is actually Mortis.

A statue could be seen at the end of the Season 1 finale that resembles a perfect replication of the Father, with villain Baylen Skoll seemingly interested in the Mortis Gods' power and history.

A certain contingent of fans has gone as far as to ponder if, somehow, the events of Ahsoka Season 2 could see some of its main characters taking on the role of the Mortis Gods themselves.

This would likely see Ahsoka in the Daughter role (given the god's association with the alltruist side of The Force and her propensity for owls), series big bad Baylen Skoll as the Father, and who would be the Son remains unclear.

Or Baylen could be the Son (the dark), Sabine the Daughter (the light), and Ahsoka the Father (the grey).