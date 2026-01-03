Disney+ Just Unveiled Marvel's Latest Avengers Team Roster

Disney+ showcased the latest official on-screen Avengers roster in the two-part LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails, featuring familiar heroes from Marvel's lineup. Marvel's new Avengers TV show revolves around the Earth's Mightiest Heroes' clash with their wildest villain yet: a social media influencer named Meryet Karim (played by Alia Shawkat), hellbent on global destruction after she became powerful by obtaining a mysterious gem.

The Avengers lineup in Strange Tails is comprised of the usual members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but a last-minute twist revealed exciting new additions to help the protagonists in their clash against a cat-infused calamity caused by Meryet.

Directed by Ken Cunningham, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails stars Troy Baker, James Mathis III, Mick Wingert, Roger Craig Smith, Travis Willingham, and many more. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails was one of the final Marvel releases on Disney+, and it premiered on the streaming service on November 14, 2025.

Every Member of Marvel's New Disney+ Avengers Team

Iron Man

Marvel

Iron Man returned as a major member of the Avengers in Disney+'s first-ever two-part special.

The Armored Avenger was the team's leading supplier of various advanced technological advancements during their clash against Meryet, while also cracking a few jokes along the way. Iron Man also served as the team's main support in aerial combat, while being instrumental in analyzing the stone that Meryet used to gain her dangerous powers.

Captain America (Steve Rogers)

Marvel

As the perennial leader of the Avengers, Steve Rogers had to step back to give the leadership mantle to another hero in the LEGO special. Despite that, Steve remained as the team's moral anchor, and he even teamed up with his fellow Star-Spangled hero, Sam Wilson, during the opening sequence clash between the titular team and Magneto's Brotherhood of Mutants.

Thor

Marvel

Thor embraced both his Asgardian warrior persona and wise-cracking humor from Taika Waititi's Thor movies in the new LEGO special. As one of the strongest Avengers, Thor remained a vital part in the team's powerful attacks against the mutant villains and the chaotic cat invasions that took place in the latter half of the two-part special.

Hawkeye

Marvel

While Hawkeye remained on the sidelines in the battle against Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails pushed the bow-wielding hero to the forefront as the de facto leader during the team's conflict against Merkyet's cat army invasion. This made sense because Hawkeye was the one who sparked the conflict in the first place, having upset Meryet by interrupting her cat-centric social media videos.

Hawkeye continued her expertise with using creative arrows in battles while also spearheading the recruitment for the Catvengers alongside Black Panther in the final battle.

Black Widow

Marvel

Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) played a crucial role in the covert takedowns of Meryet's cat army in the LEGO special. However, she fell victim to Meryet's cat-infused mind control in Strange Tails.

Hulk

Marvel

The Hulk provided the Avengers with the most substantial firepower due to his near-invulnerable strength during battle.

Despite his ruthless nature, Strange Tails showed Hulk's adorable side after he adopted a cat called Mr. Whiskers. However, the cat betrayed him due to Meryet's mind control, and he later teamed up with Hawkeye to take down some of the cat invaders of the Avengers Tower.

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Marvel

Sam Wilson's Captain America is an official member of the Avengers in Strange Tails.

By working alongside Steve Rogers' Star-Spangled Avenger, the LEGO special showed a preview of how the two heroes team up and utilize two vibranium shields in battle. This is essentially a sneak peek of Steve and Sam's reunion in Avengers: Doomsday, especially now that they are both Captain America.

Black Panther

Marvel

Black Panther is a key member of the Avengers in Strange Tails after he was one of the remaining heroes in the group who Meryet and her cat-infused shenanigans did not control. As a result, Black Panther helped Hawkeye with the recruitment of the Catvengers to even the odds against their new threat.

White Tiger

Marvel

After Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 introduced the live-action version of White Tiger, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails brought back the Marvel hero as an honorary member of the Avengers after Hawkeye recruited her to help fight Meryet and her cat army.

White Tiger, alongside other cat-themed Marvel characters, worked together to infiltrate the fortress of the Atlantean warlord Attuma and retrieve a mystical trident of Neptune to help prevent the cat invasion from plunging into chaos.

Tigra

Marvel

Tigra was introduced as an expert in "all things cat magic," and later became part of the Catvengers, recruited by Hawkeye and Black Panther. Doctor Strange recommended her because he was busy dealing with a threat from another dimension.

Tigra was instrumental in revealing to the Avengers (and the viewers) the origins of Meryet's powers and the consequences of her invasion.

Black Cat

Marvel

Black Cat was also part of the Catvengers in the LEGO special. She was recruited by Tigra, Hawkeye, and Black Panther to help them fend off Meryet's cat invasion. The Spider-Man anti-hero's affinity for cats played a crucial role in turning the tide against the feline villain.