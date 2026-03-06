Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Reveals First Look At New White Tiger In Costume (Photo)

One of the Sadest moments from Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was Hector Ayala’s demise. The proud Puerto Rican, who dabbled as the vigilante White Tiger, was shot by a corrupt cop just moments after Matt Murdock won him an acquittal in court. His untimely death affected his niece, Angela Del Toro, greatly. She showed great heart and desire to carry on Hector's vigilantism, an idea Matt Murdock didn’t initially approve of. Set photos from filming last summer made clear she had fully embraced the path of becoming White Tiger. Now, a newly released teaser for Born Again Season 2 makes her vigilante arc official.

The teaser delivers the first on-screen look at Camila Rodriguez's Angela Del Toro dressed as the White Tiger. In a brief moment within the clip, Angela stands behind Karen Page, who aims a gun toward what appears to be an incoming threat.

Marvel Television

Angela holds a fist out beside her, visibly dressed in a White Tiger costume, though her face is not covered in the scene. It is a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance, but it holds big ramifications for Angela's arc going into the new season.

Marvel Television

Angela was absent from the initial official trailer released on January 27, which makes her appearance in this new teaser all the more notable. That trailer packed in a lot, confirming the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, a tease of Matt and Karen reuniting as partners in the resistance against Fisk, the first look at Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles, and the return of Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, who now has a comic-accurate costume. It's no surprise that returning vigilantes like White Tiger and Swordsman didn’t get a spot.

How Important Is Angela Del Toro?

In Marvel Comics, Angela Del Toro is the second White Tiger, following directly in Hector Ayala's footsteps after his death. She seeks out Matt Murdock for guidance and ultimately takes up the amulet and the vigilante identity on her own terms. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 laid the groundwork for that same trajectory.

Marvel Television

Hector Ayala, played by the late Kamar de los Reyes, was the original White Tiger in the MCU. His run was cut tragically short after he was shot and killed by Officer Cole North in Season 1, Episode 3, just after Matt successfully defended him in court following an altercation that resulted in a police officer's death. The show honored de los Reyes, who passed away in December 2023, with an "In Loving Memory" title card ahead of Episode 2, the episode that marked White Tiger's live-action debut.

Marvel Television

Throughout Season 1, the show slowly built a relationship between Angela and Matt. He fought for her uncle in court, helped rescue her when the serial killer Muse abducted her, and served as a mentor figure in the background of her story. By the time Season 1 ended, all the pieces were in place for her to step forward and bring her comic book destiny to life.

Marvel Television

Set photos previously showed Angela in a homemade outfit consisting of a white hoodie, black pants, a vest, elbow and knee pads, and a white-and-black striped bandana across the lower half of her face. The costume was clearly not the work of a professional tailor, and it's the same make-shift costume she wears in the new teaser trailer. She'll likely get a proper White Tiger outfit as the season goes on, just like the way Matt got his Daredevil costume later in his vigilante arc.

Angela joining in the action isn’t much of a surprise. Season 1 ended with Matt Murdock declaring he needed an army to take on Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force; it is only natural that she joins the team. It'll be interesting to see how her story plays out in the broader MCU.