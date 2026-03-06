Paradise Season 3 Gets Major Filming Update From Sterling K. Brown

Paradise star Sterling K. Brown has given a promising update about Season 3 ahead of an official renewal at Hulu. The post-apocalyptic drama follows Brown's secret service agent, Xavier Collins, in the aftermath of the end of the world as he unravels global secrets and tries to protect his family living in a city-sized doomsday bunker. Season 2 of Paradise has taken the series in interesting directions, moving its action outside the Colorado bunker and following Xavier as he seeks his missing wife.

Paradise has been a breakout hit for Hulu, but only a few episodes into Season 2, the series hasn't been officially renewed for more yet. However, Brown had some positive things to share on the That Was Us podcast, telling his co-hosts that they already have a filming window for Paradise Season 3 lined up. The star confirmed that "we go end of March into mid-August," for the next season of Paradise, meaning a renewal seems only a matter of time.

Mandy Moore: "When do you start the next season?" Sterling K. Brown: "I'm not supposed to start Season 3 of Paradise until, well, I don't know if we've been officially picked up, but, you know, end of March. So we go end of March into mid-August."

The fact that Brown has already been advised to clear a chunk of his schedule for the production of Paradise Season 3 is as sure a sign as any that the series is coming back for more. What's even better news is that this imminent 2026 filming date means fans hopefully won't have to wait too long in-between seasons. Season 2's turnaround saw it commence filming in March 2025, before airing in February 2026, suggesting an early 2027 arrival for Paradise Season 3 is possible.

Paradise stars Sterling K. Brown alongside Julianna Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, and James Marsden. Season 2 began airing on Hulu and streaming on Disney+ starting February 23, 2026, with the season finale expected on March 30.

Will Paradise Season 3 Be The Last One?

While Hulu hasn't announced an official renewal for Paradise, recent comments from executive producer Dan Fogelman to The Hollywood Reporter confirmed a "three-season" plan, indicating the next season will be the show's last.

The show runner revealed that "each season of the show is a slightly different show," referring to the differences between Seasons 1 and 2, which saw the show shift from being a political mystery to a full-blown apocalyptic drama after returning to the outside world:

"I have a plan for three seasons of the show. Without giving away too much, each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters. The pilot reveals something at the end, and then there’s twists and turns in the course of the season. Then the seventh episode is kind of a standout, standalone episode of the show. As we go into second season, we pivot a little bit, but in a way that I think is very follow-able. But yes, there’s big moves ahead."

Paradise is currently in the middle of its second season and has already made some huge moves in terms of its story: killing off beloved characters and introducing an intriguing new mystery with Sinatra in the bunker.

Season 1 ended with the reveal that there were people outside the bunker who had survived, leading Xavier to set out on a journey to rescue his wife. As for where Season 2's finale will leave viewers is anyone's guess, but it will seemingly set up Paradise for another revelation heading into its third season.