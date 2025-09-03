Alien: Earth Just Revealed All 12 Maginot Crew Members & Each of Their Fates

The fifth episode of Alien: Earth confirmed the USCSS Maginot's crew members' identities and fates. The Hulu and FX sci-fi show is a prequel to the original Alien film, following a deep space vessel that crashes on Earth while carrying several dangerous extraterrestrial specimens.

After briefly exploring the crash-landing of the USCSS Maginot in the premiere episode, Alien: Earth's fifth episode, titled 'In Space, No One...', rewound time to explore exactly what events led to the USCSS Maginot's demise. This included introducing audiences to the crew of the Weyland-Yutani vessel and then revealing how each of them perished.

Alien: Earth was created by Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley and stars Timothy Olyphant, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Samuel Blevins. The first season spans eight episodes, with new episodes released each Tuesday.

Alien: Earth's USCSS Maginot Crew Members & Their Fates Revealed

Dinsdale - Tanapoi Chuksrida

After being introduced briefly in Alien: Earth's premiere, RJ Dinsdale, the captain of the Maginot, was one of the first victims of an escaped facehugger.

However, rather than dying due to the implanted chestburster in his sternum (the Xenomorph's fourth life stage), Dinsdale died after Doctor Rahim attempted to remove the facehugger. An incision in the facehuggers' tail led to its acidic blood burning through Dinsdale's neck and killing him.

Zaveri - Richa Moorjani

The death of Zoya Zaveri, the Executive Officer and acting Captain of the USCSS Maginot, was revealed in the premiere episode of Alien: Earth, as Morrow locked her out of the control chamber. The Xenomorph attacked and killed her on the other side of the door.

What Episode 5 also reveals about Zarevi's fate is that she was ordered by Mother (the ship's computer) to secure the cargo as a priority, which she reluctantly accepted lest control of the ship go to Morrow.

Rahim - Amir Boutrous

The ship's doctor, Rahim, quickly becomes responsible for trying to save the various crew members on the Maginot who have become victims of Alien: Earth's new extraterrestrial species.

His efforts are ultimately his undoing as Rahim attempts to operate on Malachite's stomach and remove the alien ticks, which release a cloud of gas that he inhales and dies from.

Chibuzo - Karen Aldridge

The Maginot's Science Officer, Chibuzo, brought about her own demise on the Maginot. After Chibuzo's carelessness led to the escape of an alien tick, it implanted eggs in her water bottle, which Malachite drank after he began choking on his meal.

Later, when Rahim and Chibuzo operate on Malachite to remove the ticks, the poisonous gas they release causes the humans to choke, bleed from their eyes, and then die.

Petrovich - Enzo Cilenti

Petrovich was an Engineer on the USCSS Maginot, but Episode 5 revealed an interesting twist to his character. When Morrow awakes from cryosleep, he learns that a fire has destroyed the Maginot's navigation systems, and he is tasked with finding out which crew members sabotaged the ship.

The culprit ends up being Petrovich, who was working with Boy Kavalier to ensure the Maginot crashes in one of the Prodigy-owned cities. In exchange, Kavalier promised Petrovich a new body.

Morrow and Petrovich get into a gunfight as the USCSS Maginot barrels toward Earth, but Morrow gets the upper hand and kills Petrovich with the cyborg blade in his forearm.

Bronski - Max Rinehart

Max Rinehart's character, Bronski, was featured sparsely in Alien: Earth because he was one of the first victims of the facehugger. His body releases the chestburster, which becomes the Xenomorph that stalks the rest of the crew on the Maginot. Episode 5 also reveals that Bronski and Zaveri had a relationship while on the Maginot.

Sullivan - Victoria Masoma

Audiences briefly met Sullivan during the crew meal on the USCSS Maginot in Alien: Earth's premiere. Sullivan ended up being one of the few crew members aboard who was killed due to the ship's crash landing, rather than one of the aliens. She was still in hypersleep during the ship's crash and died as a result of the impact.

Teng - Andy Yu

Teng's behavior on the USCSS Maginot quickly raised questions, as he was shown watching one of his female crewmates intently while in cryosleep during Alien: Earth's premiere. Despite questions over his species, Teng was confirmed to be human in the fifth episode and he was killed by the Xenomorph before the ship's crash.

Shmuel - Michael Smiley

The Chief Engineer aboard the USCSS Maginot, Shmuel, may have had one of the most memorable deaths of all the crew members.

After the alien specimens escape containment, Shmuel is targeted by the T. Ocellus (eyeball monster). His eye is gouged out, and the Ocellus takes control of his body, eventually using it to attack the Xenomorph, but Shmuel's body does not survive.

Malachite - Jamie Bisping

Malachite was a junior engineer aboard the USCSS Maginot and a close comrade of Shmuel's. He is young, fairly ignorant of the rules, and lacks the social knowledge of Earth that his comrades possess.

In Episode 5, Malachite drinks from Chibuzo's water bottle, which contains the eggs of the alien tick. After he starts to vomit blood, the crew members operate on Malachite and find the ticks feeding on his internal organs. He dies on the operating table after the ticks release poison gas into the room.

Clem - Tom Moya

Morrow's junior security officer aboard the Maginot is Clem. He accompanies Morrow in a gunfight against Petrovich in Episode 5 and is killed by a shot to the head from Petrovich's weapon.

Bonus: Morrow - Babou Ceesay

Babou Ceesay's Chief Security Officer (and Alien's first cyborg), Morrow, is the sole survivor of the USCSS Maginot.

Morrow survived by locking himself in the impact chamber in Mother's computer room, where he was kept safe from the rampaging Xenomorph and endured the ship's crash landing. Following the crash, Morrow attempted to regain the alien specimens for his employer, Weyland-Yutani.