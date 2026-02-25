Hulu’s Paradise Theory Exposes Who Alex Is In Season 2 (And It Makes Sense)

Hulu's Paradise Season 2 introduced a major ongoing mystery revolving around someone named Alex, and a new theory may have revealed who they really are. The sophomore season of Hulu's apocalyptic drama opened with the introduction of brand-new characters from the surface world outside the underground bunker, including Annie (Shailene Woodley), Link (Thomas Doherty), and others.

While Sterling Brown's Xavier was sidelined in the Season 2 premiere, an important mystery about a certain Alex was discussed, with massive ramifications for everyone in this post-apocalyptic world.

Paradise follows the lives of survivors in a world after nuclear fallout, and how some of them live a luxurious life inside a survival city bunker (which is part of Season 1's game-changing twist). Season 2 premiered on Hulu on February 23.

Who Is Alex in Paradise Season 2?

Paradise Season 2, Episode 1 revealed that Link and his group of survivors' ultimate goal is to find the underground bunker, infiltrate it, and kill "Alex." This has led to a myriad of theories of who Alex is because that throwaway line of dialogue was never explored further in the premiere.

Paradise Season 2, Episode 3, eventually confirmed that Alex was indeed a person in flashbacks. As it turned out, Alex was Henry Miller's dying wife, who was suffering from Huntington's disease. Henry is a quantum-mechanics professor and the owner of Vestige Quantum, a company developing advanced technology, and Sinatra's main target for her bunker-related plans even before the apocalyptic events. A shocking twist also revealed that Henry's brilliant protege is none other than Link - the same survivor viewers met in Episode 1.

While the human Alex died during the flashbacks, Paradise provided a major hint that led fans to wonder whether Alex is really a person at all or a codename tied to a specific project, thanks to clues sprinkled throughout the installment.

Sinatra's main goal is to obtain access to a specific piece of technology likely tied to Henry's quantum project, "Advanced Wave Functions, Superposition, and Quantum Entanglement." Some have theorized that Alex is actually a codename for a time travel project, given the presence of the term quantum entanglement in Henry's technology.

If time travel is involved, others have claimed that Sinatra's true endgame in Paradise is to find a way to travel back in time and prevent the apocalyptic disaster from ever happening, ironically saving everyone, even though she is deemed the big bad in the show.

One more note is the fact that another scientist pointed out to Sinatra at the beginning of Episode 3 that one thing she couldn’t buy was time, strongly implying that this science project is tied to time travel.

Moreover, Episode 3's ending also proved that Alex is not a person due to the exchange of dialogue between Carmen and Sinatra, where they talked about resolving the "power problem" of Alex:

Carmen: "It, uh, it was a very scary time with you in the hospital." Sinatra: "And how is Alex?" Carmen: "Alex is well." Sinatra: "The power problem has been resolved?" Carmen: "Oh, yes, I made sure of that."

Meanwhile, Link's motivation in "killing" Alex in Paradise Season 2 could be tied to a revenge plot against Sinatra for killing his mentor, Henry Miller, before the apocalypse even began.

There Is 1 More Reason Why Sinatra Wants to Use 'Alex' for Time Travel

Aside from saving the world, Sinatra’s other motivation for traveling back in time is to prevent her child from dying, which makes sense for many compelling reasons.

Paradise Season 1 revealed what actually happened to Sinatra's son, Dylan, after he suffered from a mysterious illness that ultimately led to his tragic death. Dylan's death took a toll on Sinatra and forever changed her as a person. This also served as a prime motivator behind building the underground bunker and her evolution as a ruthless leader.

Saving her son and ultimately saving the world via time travel could redeem Sinatra and transform her from a dangerous villain to a beloved hero. However, the catch is there is a chance that not everyone will know about it if she ends up being successful due to time travel rules.