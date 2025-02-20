The suspect behind former United States President Cal Bradford's death has yet to be revealed in Hulu's gripping series, Paradise.

Paradise's marketing mainly centered around the assassination of President Cal Bradford. However, Episode 1's wild ending confirmed that the president's death is only the tip of the iceberg in the show's avalanche of twists.

It turns out that the citizens in Paradise are living in an underground base because the surface world is not safe anymore due to an apocalyptic event that happened a few years ago, ultimately changing everything.

How Did the President Die in Paradise?

James Marsden

Paradise Episode 1 did not waste time in showing Cal Bradford's death, but the specifics of how he died are still shrouded in secrecy aside from the clues given at the crime scene.

While Samantha Redmond (aka Sinatra) helped orchestrate a fake reason behind the president's death so that the citizens would not panic, Xavier Collins, the lead Secret Service agent under Cal Bradford, is sure that there is foul play involved.

Based on what was shown, Cal's body was found lying on the floor, with an injury on his head. However, no weapon was found.

The tablet that holds classified information was nowhere to be found as well. There were broken bushes underneath the balcony, suggesting that someone must've frantically escaped after killing the president.

What makes everything complicated is the fact that there are no weapons in the underground city (read more about Paradise's filming locations).

This is on top of the fact that the cameras went dark from 10:42 p.m. to 12:13 a.m., meaning that everyone can be a suspect.

Who Killed the President? Theories Explained

While some characters believe that Xavier Collins is the main culprit because he is the last one who saw Cal Bradford alive, his continued efforts to find the real suspect make it clear that he is not behind the killing.

Agent Robinson, who was revealed to be romantically involved with Cal, is also believed to be innocent even though they had an intimate time in the hours before the president's death.

This is further proven by Robinson's alliance with Xavier in Paradise Episode 6 where they work together to expose Sinatra's evil side.

Agent Billy Pace (played by Paradise star Jon Beavers) was initially at the top of the suspect list due to his brutal nature and the fact that he was hired by Sinatra to kill the scientists in the surface world.

However, Pace was killed at the end of Episode 4 by none other than his girlfriend, Jane, who was revealed to be a sleeper agent/assassin working for Sinatra. His death happened because he was about to tell Xavier the truth about Sinatra the next day.

Obviously, signs point that Sinatra is the mastermind behind it all, considering that she wants to fully take control of Paradise with a puppet president at her disposal (and Cal no longer wants to be controlled).

Despite that, another twist is unveiled in Episode 6 when Sinatra confesses the truth to Xavier that she did not kill Cal, ultimately eliminating Paradise's overarching villain from the list of suspects.

Based on the process of elimination, the most obvious suspect is the calm yet ruthless double-faced assassin: Jane.

There is reason to believe that she may have killed Cal since she was already at the house on the night of his death. However, one loophole is the fact that she was with Agent Pace the whole time, indicating that Jane may end up being innocent as well despite her villainous ways.

Another potential suspect is Cal's father, Kane Bradford. Given that he is suffering from dementia, he may have accidentally killed his son and completely forgot about it.

Here’s Why Cal’s Death Is an Accident (Theory)

Through six episodes, Paradise makes it clear that Cal Bradford knows that he will be killed because he already found out about the fact that the surface world is inhabitable, which is something that Sinatra doesn't want to reveal because of the power she holds underground.

This is why he prepares for his eventual death by creating mixtapes to tell his son, Jeremy, about the truth and, hopefully, he will be the one to tell the community everything about the surface.

Clearly, Sinatra is the real enemy in Paradise, but the fact that she was surprised to learn about Cal's death and later genuinely confessed to Xavier that she did not do it suggests that she may be telling the truth.

If Sinatra did end up killing Cal or sent someone to do it, it would've been clean and not the messy crime scene that was unveiled in Episode 1.

There is a strong chance that Cal died due to an accident involving the underground city.

Reddit theories have claimed that debris from the artificial sky of the underground city might've fallen straight to Cal's balcony, ultimately hitting and instantly killing him.

This could explain the broken bushes and he may have dropped the tablet which led Presley (Xavier's daughter) to retrieve it for safekeeping.

Whether it is an accident or not, many would agree that Cal's death changed the status quo of the underground city forever, and it will be up for Xavier to honor his friend's legacy by making things right.

The next episode of Paradise premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, February 25, at midnight PT.