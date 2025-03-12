Paradise Season 1 explained how Sinatra's love for her son became the main reason why she transformed into a ruthless and calculated leader.

One of the central characters in the much-talked-about Hulu thriller series is Samantha Redmond (aka Sinatra), who serves as the woman pulling the strings in the underground city and the brains behind everything.

While Sinatra starts as a character who wants to be a great mom for her kids, she ultimately changes after what happened to her son, Dylan, in the years before the events of Season 1.

What Happened to Sinatra’s Son in Paradise Season 1?

Julianne Nicholson

Paradise Season 1, Episode 2 answered numerous questions about Sinatra, exploring her backstory, family, and, ultimately, the fate of her son.

Long before she became Sinatra of the underground city, Samantha Redmond was a loving mother who initially worked as a tech entrepreneur before meeting her husband.

The pair eventually formed a family, with them having two kids. However, Samantha's life took a turn after her son, Dylan, suffered from a mysterious illness that ultimately led to his tragic death.

It remains to be seen what killed Dylan, but some fans have theorized it could be a severe form of brain cancer that has yet to have a cure.

Dylan's death took a toll on Samantha, and it eventually became her driving force to build the underground city amid the looming apocalyptic threat that would wipe out most of humanity in the future (read more about what the cast had to say about Paradise Episode 1's game-changing ending).

Samantha's grief turned her into a ruthless and calculated leader in the underground city, and the citizens had no idea that she was the one pulling the strings from the start.

What’s Next for Sinatra in Paradise Season 2?

Paradise Season 1 ended with the revelation about what truly happened to U.S. President Cal Bradford, ruling out most of fan speculation that Sinatra was the prime suspect behind his death.

However, things are looking grim for Sinatra because she was shot by her double agent Jane during her confrontation with Xavier Collins.

Despite that, Sinatra is expected to return in the already-confirmed Season 2, considering that her story is far from over.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Paradise creator Dan Fogelman indicated that Sinatra will look to "regain control" in Season 2 after suffering her "lowest point" in the finale:

"She’s incapacitated. But Julianne [Nicholson] is going to be in the show next year, and she’s not going to be in a bed the entire season. However Sinatra, like any delicious leader, even when she’s a step behind the curve and losing control, she always seemed to find a way out of it and regain control. What you’re seeing at the end of the season is Sinatra at her lowest point. She’s lost control. She’s physically incapacitated."

Sinatra is no doubt a dangerous enemy to make in the underground city, and she will soon exact her revenge against Jane.

The method of how she will do it is unknown, but fans can expect to transform back into her ruthless ways once she recovers, considering that she still has her late son as her main driving force in trying to regain the control she once had in the city.

All episodes of Paradise Season 1 are now streaming on Hulu (here's when Paradise Season 2 could premiere).