The first eight episodes of Hulu's conspiracy thriller, Paradise, raised more questions than answers, so fans are already demanding to see Episode 9 and want to know when it will be released.

Paradise follows Sterling K. Brown's Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent investigating the mysterious death of a former president.

The series has performed so well on Hulu that Season 2 was confirmed on February 20, weeks before Season 1 ended on March 4.

When Will Paradise Episode 9 Release?

Hulu

Paradise Season 1 consisted of eight episodes and wrapped up on March 4. However, many fans can't wait for the next episode, which will be the ninth and also the Season 2 premiere.

As mentioned, Season 2 was already announced, so those closely following Paradise won't have to worry about the series being canceled, especially after the shocking Season 1 finale.

The filming start date for Paradise Season 2 has not yet been made public, but series creator Dan Fogelman confirmed via X that cameras will begin rolling "in just a few weeks." He also revealed that the gap between Seasons 1 and 2 will be less than two years:

"We start shooting in just a few weeks. It won’t be 2 years I promise!"

It is also worth noting that since the show performed so well, Hulu will likely want to get the ball rolling as quickly as possible so that Season 2 can premiere sooner rather than later.

Season 1 began filming in February 2024 in some amazing real-life places (read more about where Season 1 was filmed here).

The debut season premiered 11 months later on January 26, 2025. Since filming for Season 2 is expected to start within the next few weeks, fans could expect to see Episode 9 sometime in the first half of 2026 if the production and release schedule is similar to Season 1's.

Since Paradise is a major production and took quite a bit to develop Season 1, it is highly unlikely that Season 2 will begin as early in 2026 as Season 1 began in 2025 (January). Still, as long as things start moving before summer, Season 2 should be released around spring or early Summer 2026.

What Will Happen in Paradise Season 2?

Paradise Season 1 featured many shocking moments, and, on top of that, plot twist after plot twist (one of the biggest twists occurred in Episode 4). Fans can expect more of the same to occur in Season 2, and hopefully, answers to big questions will be given along the way.

In an interview with TV Insider, Paradise lead Sterling K. Brown teased that the series could return with a much broader scope in Season 2. Specifically, the star revealed that "the idea is to explore what happened to the rest of the world" after the supervolcano in Antarctica erupted and caused a global disaster:

"You see in [Episode 7] that the nukes did not go off, that there’s still life as we know it but maybe very different because the natural disaster still transpired. So I think in Season 2, the idea is to explore what happened to the rest of the world, what does that look like?"

However, fans have to look even beyond Season 2 to fully understand how the story's future will play out. In that same interview, Brown revealed that Paradise creator Dan Fogelman has a "three-season plan" and intends to stick to it:

"In terms of big twists coming in, I can tell you this, [Dan] has conceived, as a show, three seasons. He’s like, 'I’ve got three seasons in my head,' and one thing I’ve learned is when Dan says, 'I’ve got three seasons,' he means, ‘I’ve got three seasons.'"

So, while Season 2 will bring back the drama, mystery, and dystopia Season 1 built its success on, it will also likely set up a final third season simultaneously.

Paradise is streaming on Hulu.