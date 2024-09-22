Is Alia Shawkat Pregnant In The Old Man Season 2?

Many have wondered if actress Alia Shawkat was pregnant in Season 2 of FX’s The Old Man.

The legendary Jeff Bridges stars as ex-CIA operative Dan Chase in the hit series The Old Man. The show follows Dan after an attempt on his life is made, which prompts him to go on the run. John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman help round out The Old Man’s main cast.

The Old Man Fans Expect That Alia Shawkat Was Expecting

FX

Season 2 of The Old Man, which premiered on Thursday, September 12, featured the return of Alia Shawkat’s Angela Adams character. Though viewers may have noticed that Shawkat looked a little different in the second season debut.

This is because she was pregnant. Alia Shawkat gave birth to a baby boy in November 2023 (via Page Six).

The Old Man Season 2 was in production from March of last year up until the beginning of the writers’ strike on May 2, 2023, as confirmed by Deadline. This means that filming on the program did indeed coincide with Shawkat’s pregnancy.

The later episodes of The Old Man’s second season were shot following the conclusion of the 2023 Hollywood strikes, and after Alia Shawkat gave birth. Only episodes one through four had been completed before the labor disputes began.

Shawkat seems to be a very private individual who prefers to keep her personal and family life away from the spotlight. As such, the name of her son and the partner with whom she had him are partially shrouded in secrecy. Although Shawkat was quick to dispel rumors that the father was Brad Pitt in a sit-down with The Gentlewoman.

As for her The Old Man character, Angela Adams, it‘s unknown whether she’s pregnant, but in the current season, she is kidnapped. Back in the Season 1 finale, it’s revealed that Angela, who also goes by the name Emily Chase, was, in fact, not Dan Chase’s daughter.

In Season 2, Emily/Angela has been taken by her actual father, prompting Dan and John Lithgow’s Harold Harper, a high-ranking FBI director, to join forces in an attempt to find her.

Could The Old Man Be Renewed for a Third Season?

Unfortunately for audience members who have found themselves locked in for The Old Man’s gripping action and tense drama, the series has not been officially renewed for Season 3.

But that’s certainly no cause for alarm. The second season hasn’t even finished airing yet!

The Old Man Season 3 will be broadcast on FX from September 12 to October 24. This means that devotees still have much more of the brutal cat-and-mouse-game-turned-unexpected-team-up between Bridges and Lithgow to look forward to.

The call on a third outing for the series will likely be made following the season finale.

The next episode of The Old Man will air on FX on Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET.