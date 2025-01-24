Severance Season 2, Episode 2 highlights the return of some original cast members from the debut season and the introduction of the company's new hulking security officer.

The new episode of the much-talked-about Apple TV+ series, "Goodbye Mr. Selvig," finally reveals what happened to the outies after Lumon enacted the infamous Overtime Contingency.

Severance Season 2, Episode 2 premiered on Apple TV+ on January 24.

Severance Season 2 Episode 2 Cast Guide: Every Guest Star

Mark Kenneth Smaltz - Judd

Mark Kenneth Smaltz

Mark Kenneth Smaltz portrays Judd, a Lumon security guard who greets Mark everyday upon arrival and exit from the workplace.

Smaltz is known for his roles in Jessica Jones, Manifest, and Law & Order.

Donald Webber Jr. - Patton

Donald Webber Jr.

Donald Webber Jr. briefly appears as Patton, one of Ricken's friends who was present during Mark's breakdown at the end of Season 1.

Webber Jr. also starred in The Punisher, Mother's Milk, and The Key of Awesome.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson - Mr. Drummond

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson makes his debut in Severance Season 2 as Mr. Drummond, the new head of Lumon Security. He is tasked to spy on the outies as they live their life in the outside world.

Ólafsson recently appeared as part of the cast of Netflix's La Palma.

The actor also has credits in Somebody Somewhere, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and As Long As We Live.

Bob Balaban - Mark W.

Bob Balaban

Bob Balaban plays Mark W., one of the new employees of Lumon who serves as a replacement for Mark's team members in the MDR.

Balaban is a veteran actor known for his roles in Asteroid City, The Chair, and Condor.

Alia Shawkat - Gwendolyn Y.

Alia Shawkat

Another new employee under the MDR team is Alia Shawkat's Gwendolyn Y.

She was laid off from Lumon's 5X branch (read more about 5X in Severance Season 2).

Shawkat is part of the cast of The Old Man Season 2. The actress can also be seen in Arrested Development, Whip It, and The To Do List.

Adrian Martinez - Mr. Saliba

Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez appears as the obnoxius Mr. Saliba in Severance Season 2, Episode 2.

Mr. Saliba serves as Dylan's interviewer in his supposed new job at Great Doors. However, he turns him down after learning that he is a severed employee.

Martinez has credits in Focus, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and Unfrosted.

The actor is also part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 4.

Michael Siberry - Jame Eagan

Michael Siberry

Michael Siberry stars in a recurring guest role as Jame Eagan, Helena's father and the CEO of Lumon Industries.

Jame appears in Season 2, Episode 2 to mock his daughter by calling her a "fetid moppet" (read more about its meaning in Severance Season 2) because of what her innies did at the end of Season 1.

Siberry's notable credits include New Amsterdam, The Last Tycoon, and House of Cards.

Patricia Arquette - Harmony Cobel

Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette returns as Harmony Cobel, the (former) manager of Mark's floor on Lumon who was fired by Helena after the whole outie fiasco in Season 1.

Severance Season 2, Episode 2 sees how Cobel was fired while also hinting that she may want to help Mark learn the truth about Lumon after she was blindsided by them.

Arquette previously appeared in Boyhood, Breakaway, and Stigmata. The actress is best known for playing Allison Dubois in Medium.

Michael Chernus - Ricken Hale

Michael Chernus

Michael Chernus returns as Ricken Hale, the brother-in-law of Mark's outie who encounters Mr. Milchick in their home as he pays Mark a visit to learn more about his thoughts on Lumon.

He also tries to make sense of Mark's situation by helping him decipher what is going on with his innie.

Chernus also starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dead Ringers, and A Complete Unknown.

Jen Tullock - Devon Scout-Hale

Jen Tullock

Jen Tullock makes a prominent appearance in Severance Season 2, Episode 2 as Devon Scout-Hale, the sister of Mark's outie who helps him navigate the outside world as he deals with the ramifications of his team's actions in the Season 1 finale.

Tullock's notable credits include Spirited Away, Perry Mason, and The Coop.

Sydney Cole Alexander - Natalie

Sydney Cole Alexander

Sydney Cole Alexander joins the cast as Natalie, a liasion for Lumon's board of trustees.

Alexander has credits in A Neighbor's Vendetta, She's Gotta Have It, and Limitless.

Stefano Carannante - Dario R.

Stefano Carannante

Stefano Carannante appears as Dario R., another new employee under the MDR team who is described as a "floater from overseas."

Carannante's past major credits include Hey Joe, Blue Bloods, and Bacoli Muta.

Here are the other main characters who appeared in Severance Season 2, Episode 2:

Adam Scott - Mark Scout

Zach Cherry - Dylan George

Britt Lower - Helly Riggs

Tramell Tillman - Seth Milchick

John Turturro - Irving Bailiff

Christopher Walken - Burt Goodman

The next episode of Severance Season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 31, at midnight PT.