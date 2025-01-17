Severance Season 2 is finally here, as the cast of Apple TV+'s hit sci-fi thriller welcomes viewers back into its workplace drama.

After nearly three years, the acclaimed streaming series is back, picking up the story where Season 1 left off.

Yet again, the series follows a group of workers at a mysterious megacorp known as Lumon Industries. However, what makes these employees different is they have been severed (undergone a procedure that separates their work consciousness from that from outside of work).

Season 1 ended with the show's central work cohort breaking free of their severed confines, temporarily waking up in the outside world, likely resulting in some devastating ramifications.

Every Main Character and Actor in Severance Season 2

Adam Scott - Mark Scout

Apple TV+

Adam Scott returns as Mark Scout, the leader of Severance's central macrodata refinement team. Season 1 saw Mark's world flip upside down as his severed self started to question what lay beyond the walls of his stark white cubicle.

Season 2 picks up with Mark after he, and the rest of the macrodata team temporarily get a glimpse of their outside selves (or outies). Part of this mission saw Mark discover that his outie once had a wife who was revealed to be his Lumon guidance counselor, Ms. Casey.

Scott recently appeared in 2024's Madame Web, and he also has credits in Parks and Recreation, Party Down, and Step Brothers.

Zach Cherry - Dylan George

Apple TV+

Joining Mark S. in the Lumon offices every day is Zach Cherry's Dylan George. Dylan is one of the hardest-working employees on the Macrodata Refinement team, loving the various perks that come with the job.

However, as his severed reality was broken in Season 1, Dylan embraced a feeling of rebellion, especially after being awoken in his outie life by the Lumon brass and teasing him with the life he has outside of Lumon's walls.

Outside of Severance, Cherry has also appeared in Succession, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Amazon Prime Video's Fallout series.

Britt Lower - Helly Riggs

Apple TV+

Helly Riggs (played by Britt Lower) is the avatar by which the audience views much of the inner workings of Severance Season 1, as she is the newest recruit to Lumon first introduced in Episode 1.

She quickly raises eyebrows at the company as her innie is quick to decide she wants out, but fails over and over again to escape from her new job. Season 1 ended with a shock for her though, as she discovered that her outie was a member of the Lumon-founding Kier family.

Lower can also be seen in Casual, Man Seeking Woman, and High Maintenance.

Tramell Tillman - Seth Milchick

Apple TV+

Attempting to serve the greater Lumon interest has been Tramell Tillman's Seth Milchick. Mr. Milchick is the iron fist with a smile that helps run Mark and co.'s floor, attempting to keep their severed personalities in line as they start to learn more than maybe they should know.

Tillman's other credits include Barron's Cove, Elementary, and the upcoming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Jen Tullock - Devon Scout-Hale

Apple TV+

Playing Mark's outie sister is Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale. Devon has been supportive of her brother since his wife's death, including with his severed procedure, but that was turned on its head when Mark's innie contacted her to end Season 1, revealing his wife may not actually be dead.

Tullock may also be familiar to fans of Spirited, Perry Mason, and Before You Know It.

Dichen Lachman - Ms. Casey

Apple TV+

First revealed as the Lumon guidance counselor used to help treat the company's severed innies, Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) was a part of one of the biggest revelations in the series so far in the Season 1 finale, as Mark discovered his thought-to-be-dead wife was actually Mr. Casey.

Lachman previously appeared in Jurassic Park Dominion, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Michael Chernus - Ricken Hale

Apple TV+

Michael Chernus stars yet again in Severance Season 2 as Ricken Hale. Ricken is the goofy brother-in-law of Mark's outie but has become an almost cult figure to Mark's innie as his self-help book miraculously made its way into the walls of Lumon somehow.

Chernus' other credits include Patriot, Dead Ringers, and Spider-Man: Homecoming (where he played the Tinkerer).

John Turturro - Irving Bailiff

Apple TV+

The last member of Mark's Macrodata Refinement team is the heart of gold romantic Ivring Bailiff (played by John Turturro). Irving went through a lot in Season 1, as his innie found love within Lumon's halls; however, his world was shattered as he visited his lover, Burt, as his outie and realized it was all a fantasy.

Turturro has over 120 acting credits to his name including appearances in Barton Fink, Quiz Show, and The Batman (although he did not reprise his role in The Penguin).

Christopher Walken - Burt Goodman

Apple TV+

Season 1 saw Mark and his coworkers start to venture out from within their small office, and running into Christopher Walken's Burt Goodman was a major part of that. Burt became a key ally to the Macrodata Refinement team and even a romantic interest to John Turturro's Irving Bailiff.

Walken is best known for his work in The Deer Hunter, Catch Me If You Can, and the recently released Dune: Part Two.

Patricia Arquette - Harmony Cobe

Apple TV+

Harmony Cobe (played by Patricia Arquette) served as the primary antagonist in Severance Season 1, working as the manager on Mark's floor at Lumon. She also has been a part of Mark's outie life for some time living as his next-door neighbor, which was a shock to Mark's innie when he found that out.

Arquette's can also be seen in Boyhood, True Romance, and Medium.

Gwendoline Christie - Lorne

Apple TV+

A new addition to Severance Season 2 is Gwendoline Christie as Lorne. Lorne has simply been teased as another Lumon employee, with some speculating she could have ties to the company's leadership.

Christie will likely be familiar to fans as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Bob Balaban - Mark W.

Apple TV+

Bob Balaban plays Mark W. in Severance Season 2, another Lumon employee who is brought in to work in Macrodata Refinement following the act of rebellion by Mark S. and his friends.

Balaban's other work includes Capote, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Gosford Park.

Merritt Wever - Gretchen

Apple TV+

Merritt Wever takes on the role of Gretchen in Severance Season 2, revealed to be Dylan's outie wife.

Wever previously appeared in Signs, Marriage Story, and Birdman.

Alia Shawkat - Gwendolyn Y.

Apple TV+

Alia Shawkat's Gwendolyn Y. is another employee brought in to replace Mark's coworkers following their act of defiance in the Season 1 finale.

Shawkat can also be seen in Arrested Development, Whip It, and Duck Better.

Stefano Carannante - Dario R.

Apple TV+

Dario R. (played by Stefano Carannante) is yet another new member of the MDR team, taking over for Helly, Irving, and Dylan in the wake of Season 1.

Carannante may be familiar to those who have seen him in Hey Joe, Bacoli Muta, and Blue Bloods (which just had more episodes confirmed).

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson - Mr. Drummond

Apple TV+

With Mr. Milchick potentially moving up in the workplace, Lumon needs some new muscle, enter Ólafur Darri Ólafsson's Mr. Drummond, a new enforcer putting his stamp on Season 2.

Ólafsson previously worked with Severance director Ben Stiller on The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. His resume also includes Eurovision Song Contest and Somebody Somewhere.

John Noble - Fields

John Noble

Teased at the end of Season 1, Josh Noble's Fields takes a bigger role in Season 2, appearing as the outie husband of Christopher Walken's Burt.

Noble has also appeared in the Lord of the Rings movies, Fringe, and Running Scared.

Sarah Bock - Miss Huang

Apple TV+

Another new addition to Season 2 is 19-year-old Sarah Bock. Bock played Miss Huang, the new Deputy Manager on Mark S.'s floor at Lumon.

Bock's other credits include Bruiser, Pinkfong and Baby Shark's Space Adventure, and Bebefinn.

Robby Benson

Robby Benson has been cast in Severance Season 2, but his specific role has not yet been disclosed.

Known best for voicing Beast in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Benson has also appeared in Friends and One on One.

James LeGros

James LeGros

Another new addition to Season 2 is James LeGros, but his role has not yet been announced.

LeGros' filmography includes credits in Drugstore Cowboy, Mildred Pierce, and Good One.

New episodes of Severance Season 2 continue to be released every Friday on Apple TV+.