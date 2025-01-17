Severance Season 2: Why Helly Lied About Her Outie Escape to the Group

Severance Season 2 saw its main cast reconvene following their outie experience to end Season 1, except Britt Lower's Helly confusingly lied to the group drawing some questions from audience members.

Season 1 of the hit streaming thriller introduced viewers to Helly and her fellow coworkers at the mysterious megacorporation Lumon. However, what made Helly different was that she was a new addition to the severed team, where employees separate their in and out-of-work consciousnesses (via the severance procedure).

Helly was ready to break free of her severed ties, trying to escape Lumon and see the outside world. That culminated in the character helping lead a plan to activate their innie minds while in the outie world, leading to some fascinating revelations.

Why Did Helly Lie to the Group?

Apple TV+

While the rest of her severed rebels shared their truth with the group in Severance Season 2, Britt Lower's Helly lied to the team about her outie experience.

Following a brief respite where Mark S (played by Adam Scott) returned to Lumon after the great outie heist that ended Season 1, the show's central Macrodata Refinement team finally comes back together about midway through the Season 2 premiere.

As the group is brought together and given the choice by the Lumon brass to either keep their jobs and remain severed or end their innie lives, Mark, Helly, Dylan, and Irv recount their experiences in the outside world.

Mark talks of the party he woke up in, revealing he is related to the revered author the innies have obsessed over Ricken Hale, and that he not only had a wife on the outside but that she was dead and seems to be the severed Lumon councilor, Ms. Casey.

Helly, however, is not as forthcoming with her information. She tells the team that her outie life was boring, waking up to a drab apartment wearing a pair of sweatpants and watching a run-of-the-mill nature documentary. That could not be further from the truth though.

As fans will remember Helly woke up to find she was about to go on stage at a Lumon event. It turns out that she is related to the multi-generational Lumon owners, the Kiers, and is partaking in a voluntary severed experiment.

This was a show to both Helly and audiences at the time, as her innie personality seemed the most hell-bent on revealing the truths of severance. This makes the fact that she is one of the leaders in making severance happen all the more impactful for the Macrodata Analyst.

This lie to the group could mean one of two things. Seeing who she actually was on the outside might have scared Helly so much so that she believes revealing she is a Kier to her coworkers could make them sour on her.

This would be especially conflicting given the newly sparked romance between Helly and Mark that kicked off in the Season 1 finale (something the stars of the show have said they cannot wait to explore in Season 2).

But it could also mean something even more sinister for the TV thriller. There is a chance that the Helly that returned to the Severed Floor is not the same one that left.

Apple TV+

Maybe in the time since the events of Season 1 (said to be about five months), Helly's Kier outie ended her innie's life and the Helly that is now back with the team is a Lumon plant watching to see what this group of dissenters will do next.

If this is the case, then it would make sense why Mr. Milchick in Episode 1 would show the group a catch-up video of the events of the Season 1 finale. Not only is he trying to convince the team that they are now viewed as heroes, but he could be tipping Helly's outie off to information that will be key for her going forward.

Severance Season 2 continues with new episodes debuting every Friday on Apple TV+ (read more about the Severance Season 2 release plan here).