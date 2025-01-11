Severance Season 2 Release Schedule Revealed & Where To Watch

One of Apple TV+'s biggest original series is returning in 2025, and fans have been waiting to see what happens next in Severance.

The sci-fi thriller follows the employees of the fictional company Lumon. This mysterious corporation conducts a procedure known as severance on its employees to separate their memories of their work and personal lives.

When Does Severance Season 2 Release?

Apple TV+

There's been a record-breaking wait between seasons of Severance, but that wait will soon end.

Severance will follow a weekly release schedule rather than a binge model. New episodes will be released on Apple TV+ on Fridays at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET.

The full season 2 schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 - Friday, January 17

Episode 2 - Friday, January 24

Episode 3 - Friday, January 31

Episode 4 - Friday, February 7

Episode 5 - Friday, February 14

Episode 6 - Friday, February 21

Episode 7 - Friday, February 28

Episode 8 - Friday, March 7

Episode 9 - Friday, March 14

Episode 10 - Friday, March 21

One key difference in Severance this year is that Season 2 will comprise 10 episodes, one more than Season 1.

What To Expect From Severance Season 2

Severance left fans with many questions at the end of its first season.

In the season finale, the four workplace friends used the Overtime Contingency Protocol to take their Innies (work selves) to the outside world, where they learned many secrets and truths about their lives.

Where Season 1 of Severance provided a fair split between the innies and outies lives, star Tramell Tillman confirmed to The Direct that Season 2 "focus[es] on the innies:"

"This go round, we're focusing so much more on the four friends. We're focusing on the innies."

Other things fans have to look forward to this season are new additions to the Severance cast. Star Wars star Gwendoline Christie is set to debut as a new character, as is Lord of the Rings' John Noble, to name a few.

Severance's second season is also not expected to be the last for the Apple TV+ series. Audiences can expect set-up for the future in Season 2 (hopefully minus the long wait between seasons again).

Severance Season 2 will begin on Friday, January 17 on Apple TV+.