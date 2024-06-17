Severance Season 2: Ben Stiller Comments On Release Date Rumors

Severance director and producer Ben Stiller directly addressed rumors surrounding the upcoming release date for Season 2.

Apple TV+ quickly renewed Severance for Season 2 days before the final episode of Season 1 aired, which came before the series hit big with 14 Emmy nominations.

Partially due to 2023's writers' and actors' strikes, production on Season 2 faced a long delay. Thankfully, Stiller confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) in January 2024 that cameras were rolling again to get Severance ready for release.

Apple TV+

In a new update on X, Severance director Ben Stiller confirmed the debunking of a rumor hinting at the release date for Season 2.

A fan page under the handle @SeveredUp shared a message to fans indicating rumors pointing to a June 21 release date for Severance Season 2 were false.

They further noted that Season 2 does not yet have a release date confirmed:

"Hello friends! I am starting to see tweets & articles claiming that 'Severance' season two will begin airing on June 21st, but the only source for this information was an April Fools' joke and is absolutely NOT accurate. There is NO RELEASE DATE for 'Severance' s2 at this time."

Stiller was short and sweet with his first response to that post, confirming it was "correct" that Season 2's release date had not been announced yet. Additionally, he teased more news on the way in a follow-up post:

"But news will be coming in the future."

While Stiller does not provide regular updates on progress for Severance Season 2, he shared that filming would be "shooting 'til probably the end of April" with no sign of a release date at the time.

When Will Severance Season 2 Be Released?

For reference, Severance Season 1 finished filming on June 21, and it then took about eight months for the episodes to begin airing on Apple TV+ starting on February 18, 2022.

Taking that into account, fans may not expect Severance Season 2 to hit the streamer until November or December. In this case, however, Stiller's update could indicate the series may be in line for a return sooner.

While the strikes halted filming and writing, it appears some of Season 2 was filmed prior to them, meaning that footage may be edited and ready ahead of what was filmed more recently.

Should that be the case, fans may be looking for Severance to come back sometime this summer or early in the fall.

Stiller may also be teasing Season 2's promotional tour starting soon with his social media post, which would likely set a release date or timeframe into stone.

Severance Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Read more about other Apple TV+ programming below:

Full Cast of Presumed Innocent 2024 Apple TV+ Series - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

Dark Matter Episode 7 Explained - Jason's Journey Breakdown

Ted Lasso Season 4 Gets Promising Update from Show Exec