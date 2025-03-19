Severance Season 3 Gets Reassuring Renewal Update From Ben Stiller & Apple TV+

The psychological drama series created by Dan Erickson and produced by Ben Stiller has had an agonizingly long wait between seasons. However, the wait was worth it as Season 2 has brought another season full of mystery, intrigue, and wild fan theories. While Severance is still waiting on an official renewal, Stiller and Apple TV+ are both showing signs of confidence the series will return for a Season 3.

Severance Season 3 Receives Encouraging Renewal Posts

Apple TV+

Posts from Ben Stiller and Apple TV+ include a reassuring detail for Season 3 of Severance.

Posting about the upcoming finale episode on X (formerly Twitter), Stiller said, "Thanks to everyone who has watched this season, hope you enjoy our season finale."

The key detail here is Stiller's use of the word "season" finale rather than "series" finale, which could indicate that more seasons are on the way.

Similarly, in all of Apple TV's marketing for the show, including on the official landing page for Severance, the streamer has used the words "season finale" when describing Season 2, Episode 10.

Apple TV

While Apple TV+ has yet to come out and officially renew Severance for Season 3, there is every indicator this will happen.

For starters, Severance is one of Apple TV+'s biggest streaming shows, with Season 2 reportedly raking in over 3 billion streaming minutes (according to The Wrap). With those kinds of numbers it seems like a no brainer that Apple TV would want to continue that success by renewing the show for more.

Additionally, Stiller revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in February that a writer's room for Severance Season 3 was underway, which means another season is likely going ahead even if Apple has yet to confirm it.

It's possible that Apple TV+ is waiting for the Severance Season 2 finale to air before confirming a third season, meaning news on its potential renewal could come by the end of the week.

What Will Happen in Severance Season 2’s Finale?

Severance Season 2's finale has plenty of questions to answer from this season.

A large portion of the season has been dedicated to finding out what happened to Mark's wife, Gemma, who was revealed to still be alive and working at Lumon in Season 1.

This has led Mark's outie to undergo a risky re-integration procedure to recover his work memories. However, in Season 2, Episode 9 Mark agrees to work with Ms. Cobel and travels to a specialized cabin with her that will allow him to wake up his innie on the outside.

The duo's discussion will no doubt be a big focus heading into the season finale. Additionally, fans are still waiting to find out what Gemma's purpose is at Lumon along with the meaning of Cold Harbor.

Elsewhere, Helly was shown trying to memorize the steps to the Exports Hall before she was interrupted by her father, Jame Eagan. Dylan's innie also handed in a resignation request to Lumon after learning his outie's wife no longer wanted to see him.

Irving's fate is another question mark that needs to be answered, after Burt sent Irving away, raising the question of whether the character has a future in the show.

While many of these questions may be answered in Severance's Season 2 finale, there will likely be some still unanswered by the episode's end. However, with indications that work is underway on a new season, hopefully this means the wait for Severance Season 3 won't be as long as the one for Season 2.

Severance Season 2, Episode 10 will stream on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 21.