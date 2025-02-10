Severance Season 2, Episode 4 revealed that John Turturro's Irving knew Helly R. (played by Britt Lower) was secretly an Eagan.

This season of Apple TV+'s hit workplace thriller has been bending the brains of fans since it kicked off in mid-January, but no episode so far has twisted audiences' thinkers more than Episode 4 ("Woe's Hollow").

The latest chapter to this ever-unfolding streaming epic saw its central team of severed office workers taken out of their cubicles and into the wild on what is known in-universe as an ORTBO (Outdoor Retreat Team Building Occurrence) where plenty of secrets were finally revealed.

The Exact Moment Irving Knew Helly's Severance Season 2 Secret

Severance

Episode 4 of Severance Season 2 ("Woe's Hollow") pulled the curtain back on Helly's long-standing secret, all thanks to John Turturro's Irving.

Earlier in the season, Britt Lower's Helly lied to her severed coworkers while describing her experience in the outside world which ended Season 1 (read more about Helly's Severance secret here).

Instead of telling them about how it was revealed her outie was actually an Eagan—the founding family of the show's central Lumon Industries—and she had essentially outed the atrocities Lumon was committing to its severed employees, Helly described an uneventful, inauthentic scene of waking up in a run-of-the-mill living room with her outie in sweatpants.

At the time, none of her fellow Macrodate Refinement (MDR) team thought anything out of the ordinary had been presented to them. That had slowly changed throughout the three episodes following that though, coming to a head in Episode 4.

Season 2, Episode 4 saw things boil over, as suspicions were raised about the Helly that returned following the MDR revolt from the end of Season 1. As many had suspected, the Helly residing along with her severed coworkers was her Eagan outie disguised as a severed employee.

It turns out she had been snuck onto the severed floor to work undercover to further the interests of the Board (who seem to be hiding a few secrets of their own) and her family.

In fact, it was one of her MDR cohorts who pulled the curtain back on her grand plan, Jonh Turturro's Irving, as he attempted to drown Lower's character in an attempt to have their manager Mr. Milchick admit that the Helly now standing with them was not the same one they had worked alongside for weeks before.

However, when exactly he figured this information out remains unknown. His suspicions become pretty apparent throughout the episode, that exact moment where it all clicked into place for the longtime MDR employee was not immediately apparent.

Below are two popular theories of when Irving discovered Helly's Severance Season 2 secret:

A Joke Around the Fire

One of the most likely cases for when Turturro's Irving came to the revelation that this Helly was now THE Helly came about two-thirds through the episode, as the MDR team sat around a company-sanctioned-campfire-gone-awry.

Going late into the night, the team reeled from being scolded by Mr. Milchick for their behavior out in the wilderness. Irving had had his suspicions about Helly to this point, but it was a single comment from the Eagan in disguise that could have given her away.

Upset with Adam Scott's Mark S "[making] goo-goo eyes" at Helly (with whom he had admitted his feelings for at the end of Season 1), Irving prodds Helly one last time.

His doubts about her stem back to her mention of a "night gardener" during the team's breakdown of what happened at the end of Season 1. He asks her one last time, "Tell us about him," referring to the night gardener, to which she responds with an insensitive joke about Irving and his now-retired lover Burt (played by Christopher Walken).

This causes Irving to get up, grab a torch, and walk deep into the woods, where he spends the night lying in the snow. But it also may have been the key to pushing him over the edge and fully doubting the Helly that returned from Season 1.

Simply put, Helly's innie would not have levied such a cutting and crude comment toward someone she had called her friend and that was all the evidence he needed to know this was not the Helly he had known.

Faces In a Dream

Severance

The other popular theory has to do with the events that happened just after this seemingly damning fire-side conversation.

With Irving now in the woods sleeping on the snow-covered forest floor, he has a bizarre dream. A dream that includes a glimpse of Helly's face on a computer screen hidden in a collection of numbers. Some have taken this dream to perhaps be the exact moment Irving knew Helly lied to him and the group.

Innie Irving's connection to the outside world has been something that has been teased by the Severance creators throughout Season 2.

The MDR employee's outie has been seen crafting these bizarre paintings of the Lumon hallways (something fans learned in Episode 3 seems to belong to an area of the severed floor known as Exports), and there have been potential hints that the character may have been (at least partially) reintegrated—like his secret phone booth conversation from Episode 2.

This connection to the outside world further bled into his severed consciousness, showing a computer screen, potentially hinting at Helly's outie bypassing/being higher than Lumon's security protocols.

This also could have very easily been the straw that broke the camel's back for Irving, with the campfire joke simply setting up this final stroke of doubt.

Now, with Irving's innie seemingly out of the picture after Episode 4, fans will have to wait and see where the series goes with the rest of the MDR team having learned Helly's secret—especially after Lumon was forced to undo the firewall they had put up in place to allow Helly's outie to walk the severed floor unscathed.

Severance continues with new episodes debuting on Apple TV+ every Friday.