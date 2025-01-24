Severance Season 2: Irving's Phone Booth Dialogue Confirms His Outtie Is Way More Important Than We Thought

John Turturro's Irving shared an interesting phone call in Severance Season 2, Episode 2, seemingly confirming his outie has been directly conspiring with his innie.

Turturro's mustachioed macrodata refinement (MDR) specialist has been a fan-favorite character in Apple TV+'s hit thriller since his debut in Season 1.

Part of this was thanks to his character turn from loyal company man to forlorn ready-for-rebellion lover, following his crossing paths with Christopher Walken's Burt on the severed floor—someone who looks to be key to Irving's plot going forward.

What Was Irving Doing In the Phone Booth In Severance Season 2 Episode 2?

Severance

Following fans getting a glimpse at Irving's outie life at the end of Severance Season 1, Season 2's second episode added an interesting twist into the fray for John Turturro's aging Lumon employee.

About midway through Episode 2, fans get a glimpse of Ivring's outie as he enters a phone booth, makes a call, and then steps out. In that phone booth, audiences are treated to a juicy plot twist that could change the series forever (just like the recent Helly twist has the potential to do).

It seems as though Irving's outie has been actively conspiring with his innie. All fans hear of the late-night phone call is, "Okay. You're not picking up, I get it. I want you to know my innie got the message."

He then puts the phone down and gets in a car with Christopher Walken's Burt.

The exact specifics of what Irving's outie has been doing to get in touch with his innie remain to be seen. However, this likely has to do with the images Irving's innie awoke to in the Season 1 finale as the MDR team used the Overtime Protocol to make contact with the outside world.

In that dramatic sequence, Turturro's Lumon employee appears in an apartment full of paintings of a dark hallway with a red door at the end. This could be the "message" Irving's outie was referring to, perhaps painting this particular image dozens of times in hopes that somehow his innies would see it.

Breaking Down Irving's Severance Plan

It would seem that Irving, Burt, and whoever was on the other end of that phone call have a plan of sorts and Irving's innie has fallen right into it.

Maybe this dark hallway is the key to answering some grand question about Lumon, the work Irving and the MDR team are doing, or some other reality-shaking information that could change the course of the company and the people within it.

Maybe, this painting (and message) is set to lead Irving and co. toward a doorway that bypasses the severance threshold seen in all the other Lumon exits, allowing an innie to escape unscathed from the recesses of the Lumon office without recourse.

Only two episodes into the new season, it is unclear exactly what Irving's plan for his innie is, or if his innie knows what is about to happen for that matter, but surely it will be key in pulling back the layers of Severance's complex onion of a narrative.

Severance Season 2 continues on Apple TV+ with new episodes dropping every Friday.